Davenport, IA

Hang With Dwyer & Michaels At Suburban Wholesale and Supply This Week!

By Dwyer, Michaels
 2 days ago
Suburban Wholesale and Supply has long been a source for quality building and construction materials, and now you have the opportunity to check out...

97X

At Long Last, The I-74 Pedestrian Bridge Is About To Open

We finally know when the I-74 Mississippi River Pedestrian Bridge will open to the public. The Iowa & Illinois Departments of Transportation, along with the cities of Bettendorf and Moline, announced today that the new bike & pedestrian path along the bridge is almost done and is set to open at the end of April.
MOLINE, IL
97X

How “Finally Gillman” Beer Got It’s Name at Blue Cat

This week Charlie Cole from the Blue Cat Brewing Company brought in called "Finally Gillman" which named after his friends who've been dating for 13 years and finally tied the knot on Saturday. This Blood Orange Hefeweizen is based off of Blue Cats award winning hefeweizen and they conditioned it on blood oranges to give some juicy citrus along with some banana & clove.
MOLINE, IL
97X

Downtown Bettendorf to Keep Party Going After Zip Code Day

We told you about Bettendorf's plans for a big 5.27.22 celebration but they're making the next weekend a party too. On June 4, the Downtown Bettendorf Organization is hosting Be Downtown. It's free and it's outdoors. It will be at the 15th St & State St parking lot. The event will kick off at 9:30 a.m. and last until 10:00 p.m.
BETTENDORF, IA
97X

Get Your Share of Local LOL’s at New Shirt Shop Empire QC

Empire QC is open in Downtown Davenport and they have you set for witty Quad Cities teeshirts. Empire QC opened its doors on Saturday, April 30. They offer teeshirts with different local-inspired designs (so when I visited, it was 'Betterdorf', 'Quad Cities' in script, 'Ope', and more. Pics are down below).
DAVENPORT, IA
97X

Davenport Shares Big Plans For Bike Path Expansion

The City of Davenport has been working for decades to build a trail system for bicyclists, hikers, and those who just want to go for a walk. Nearly 15 miles of trails exist that run from the west side of the city to east where they connect to Bettendorf trails, and Davenport is looking to expand to connect their north to south trails.
DAVENPORT, IA
97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa.

