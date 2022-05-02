ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita structures also damaged in Friday's tornado

KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SLlOr_0fQYjizF00

Friday's tornado that struck Andover also damaged structures within Wichita's city limits. Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple tells KNSS News 50 to 100 structures were damaged in the city. Whipple says City Manager Robert Layton has "reached out to Andover's city manager", offering help "in any way possible". Whipple says a representative from the White House called him to offer federal aid.

Whipple commented during Mondays with the Mayor on the Steve and Ted in the Morning Show on KNSS.

