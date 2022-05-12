Morrison County COVID-19 Positive Case Tracker
9,251 cases, 13 more than yesterday, for Morrison County as of 11 a.m., May 12, 2022, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Data is no longer updated on weekends by the MDH.
- Total deaths Morrison County: 105
- Total Minnesota Positive Cases (including reinfections - cumulative): 1,476,133
- Newly reported cases: 2,115
- Newly-reported deaths: 11
- Total Minnesota Deaths: 12,547
- Deaths for those living in long-term care or assisted living facilities: 5,730
- Total cases requiring hospitalization (cumulative): 63,210
- Total cases hospitalized in ICU (cumulative): 11,575
Cases by count y:
County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin2,8362053,04162
Anoka80,86319,735100,598796
Becker7,6581,2698,92793
Beltrami10,0772,09812,175128
Benton13,40887614,284174
Big Stone1,330931,4239
Blue Earth17,69562018,315100
Brown6,3073116,61881
Carlton6,8822,3549,23697
Carver22,0945,33327,427117
Cass6,4736437,11681
Chippewa2,9681513,11948
Chisago12,6762,13914,815120
Clay14,3505,78820,138124
Clearwater1,7204552,17530
Cook582105924
Cottonwood2,3099443,25341
Crow Wing14,6011,63716,238170
Dakota91,11622,273113,389774
Dodge5,7551225,87721
Douglas9,2511,84111,092116
Faribault3,6481853,83351
4,815974,91224
Freeborn8,6046399,24374
Goodhue12,96460113,565136
Grant1,3121901,50212
Hennepin268,67543,430312,1052,592
Houston4,3762774,65319
Hubbard4,4595404,99959
Isanti8,6361,61010,246117
Itasca10,63257911,211146
Jackson1,5925742,16617
Kanabec3,3082653,57357
Kandiyohi13,21341213,625139
Kittson9491011,05027
Koochiching2,3924002,79237
Lac qui Parle1,5851751,76029
Lake1,8223132,13528
Lake of the Woods746317776
Le Sueur6,1494326,58151
Lincoln1,143761,2196
Lyon6,3737507,12373
Mahnomen1,6841171,80117
Marshall1,7523682,12023
Martin5,1595195,67865
McLeod9,80793410,741108
Meeker5,6563415,99775
Mille Lacs6,7955527,347114
Morrison8,6675849,251105
Mower11,54552512,07073
Murray1,4565872,04316
Nicollet7,9123738,28566
Nobles5,9751,0066,98160
Norman1,2193141,53314
Olmsted42,50693243,438184
Otter Tail11,2462,49813,744167
Pennington2,4351,2503,68541
Pine5,9291,2377,16667
Pipestone1,7622502,01234
Polk7,1261,8168,942107
Pope2,8792313,11017
Ramsey109,89118,762128,6531,348
Red Lake68626595113
Redwood3,5754063,98154
Renville3,5412423,78356
Rice16,8621,46818,330176
Rock1,7196272,34634
Roseau4,2662544,52044
Scott32,8488,30841,156261
Sherburne23,0404,56827,608181
Sibley3,2413483,58924
St. Louis40,8207,58048,400532
Stearns49,0882,54351,631368
Steele10,27336810,64162
Stevens2,5471242,67113
Swift2,1901192,30933
Todd6,4344566,89058
Traverse56530587010
Wabasha5,6361475,78316
Wadena3,5347274,26155
Waseca5,1983875,58539
Washington55,36713,66369,030480
Watonwan2,8551332,98823
Wilkin1,1924701,66222
Winona12,80826813,07672
Wright29,9487,19437,142305
Yellow Medicine1,9885882,57629
Unknown/missing7241158390
Source: Minnesota Department of Health
