Morrison County, MN

Morrison County COVID-19 Positive Case Tracker

Morrison County Record
Morrison County Record
 10 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=010yyA_0fQYfbNe00

9,251 cases, 13 more than yesterday, for Morrison County as of 11 a.m., May 12, 2022, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Data is no longer updated on weekends by the MDH.

  • Total deaths Morrison County: 105
  • Total Minnesota Positive Cases (including reinfections - cumulative): 1,476,133
  • Newly reported cases: 2,115
  • Newly-reported deaths: 11
  • Total Minnesota Deaths: 12,547
  • Deaths for those living in long-term care or assisted living facilities: 5,730
  • Total cases requiring hospitalization (cumulative): 63,210
  • Total cases hospitalized in ICU (cumulative): 11,575

Cases by count y:

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths

Aitkin2,8362053,04162

Anoka80,86319,735100,598796

Becker7,6581,2698,92793

Beltrami10,0772,09812,175128

Benton13,40887614,284174

Big Stone1,330931,4239

Blue Earth17,69562018,315100

Brown6,3073116,61881

Carlton6,8822,3549,23697

Carver22,0945,33327,427117

Cass6,4736437,11681

Chippewa2,9681513,11948

Chisago12,6762,13914,815120

Clay14,3505,78820,138124

Clearwater1,7204552,17530

Cook582105924

Cottonwood2,3099443,25341

Crow Wing14,6011,63716,238170

Dakota91,11622,273113,389774

Dodge5,7551225,87721

Douglas9,2511,84111,092116

Faribault3,6481853,83351

4,815974,91224

Freeborn8,6046399,24374

Goodhue12,96460113,565136

Grant1,3121901,50212

Hennepin268,67543,430312,1052,592

Houston4,3762774,65319

Hubbard4,4595404,99959

Isanti8,6361,61010,246117

Itasca10,63257911,211146

Jackson1,5925742,16617

Kanabec3,3082653,57357

Kandiyohi13,21341213,625139

Kittson9491011,05027

Koochiching2,3924002,79237

Lac qui Parle1,5851751,76029

Lake1,8223132,13528

Lake of the Woods746317776

Le Sueur6,1494326,58151

Lincoln1,143761,2196

Lyon6,3737507,12373

Mahnomen1,6841171,80117

Marshall1,7523682,12023

Martin5,1595195,67865

McLeod9,80793410,741108

Meeker5,6563415,99775

Mille Lacs6,7955527,347114

Morrison8,6675849,251105

Mower11,54552512,07073

Murray1,4565872,04316

Nicollet7,9123738,28566

Nobles5,9751,0066,98160

Norman1,2193141,53314

Olmsted42,50693243,438184

Otter Tail11,2462,49813,744167

Pennington2,4351,2503,68541

Pine5,9291,2377,16667

Pipestone1,7622502,01234

Polk7,1261,8168,942107

Pope2,8792313,11017

Ramsey109,89118,762128,6531,348

Red Lake68626595113

Redwood3,5754063,98154

Renville3,5412423,78356

Rice16,8621,46818,330176

Rock1,7196272,34634

Roseau4,2662544,52044

Scott32,8488,30841,156261

Sherburne23,0404,56827,608181

Sibley3,2413483,58924

St. Louis40,8207,58048,400532

Stearns49,0882,54351,631368

Steele10,27336810,64162

Stevens2,5471242,67113

Swift2,1901192,30933

Todd6,4344566,89058

Traverse56530587010

Wabasha5,6361475,78316

Wadena3,5347274,26155

Waseca5,1983875,58539

Washington55,36713,66369,030480

Watonwan2,8551332,98823

Wilkin1,1924701,66222

Winona12,80826813,07672

Wright29,9487,19437,142305

Yellow Medicine1,9885882,57629

Unknown/missing7241158390

Source: Minnesota Department of Health

Morrison County Record

Morrison County Record

Morrison County, MN
Morrison County Record is the official publication for all school districts, city governments and county government in Morrison County. Published Sundays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1968. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.mcrecord.com

