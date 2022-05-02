A Courageous Call For Equity

The Governor’s Health Equity Council (GHEC) voted Wednesday, April 27, on final recommendations. Today, Chairperson Gina Green-Harris and Vice-Chairperson Dr. Michelle Robinson released the executive summary, along with the council’s prelude to the full report and the principles it established to govern this work. Established under Governor Tony Evers’ Executive Order #17(link is external), the council was charged with creating a comprehensive plan to achieve long-lasting and equitable health outcomes for all Wisconsinites. The executive summary can be found on the DHS website. By voting to approve its recommendations, the council body has fulfilled its charge. Now, council leadership will shift to drafting the full report, including working with council members to finalize recommendations in accordance with approved amendments and revisions. A full report will be available early summer 2022.
