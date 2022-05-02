Two Florida Lottery Scratch-Off Players Claim $1,000,000 Each

The Florida Lottery announced that Rene Garcia, 51, of Miramar, and John Kennedy, 52, of Lantana, each claimed a $1 million prize from the new 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game.

Garcia chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. He purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 15729 Pines Boulevard in Pembroke Pines. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

Kennedy also chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. He purchased his winning ticket from Chevron, located at 1980 Hypoluxo Road in Lake Worth. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $50 game, 500X THE CASH , features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game—and the best odds to become an instant millionaire! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.

