Florida Gas Prices Up 8 Cents, Global Supply Concerns Keep Upward Pressure On Prices

Florida gas prices averaged $4.18 per gallon on Sunday. The state average is 8 cents more than a week ago and $1.40 per gallon more than this time last year.

“Florida drivers are finding the most expensive prices at the pump in four weeks,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Global supply concerns are keeping upward pressure on oil prices, as many countries look to limit the import of Russian oil. The global crude oil market remains an important issue for motorists, as oil prices account for more than 50% of what drivers pay at the pump. Oil prices have ping-ponged dramatically since Russia invaded Ukraine and that volatility is likely to continue through the summer travel season.”

The U.S. price for a barrel of oil advanced 3% last week. Friday’s closing settlement of $104.69 per barrel is $2.62 per barrel more than the week before, yet $1.85 per barrel less than two weeks ago.

Gas Price Overview

Sunday’s Avg. Price – $4.18 per gallon

$4.18 per gallon Cost for a Full Tank – $63 (15 gallons)

$63 (15 gallons) 2022 High – $4.38 per gallon (Mar. 11, 2022)

$4.38 per gallon (Mar. 11, 2022) 2021 High – $3.36 per gallon (Nov. 2021)

$3.36 per gallon (Nov. 2021) Record High – $4.38 per gallon (Mar. 2022)

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($4.34), Fort Lauderdale ($4.23), Naples ($4.22)

metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($4.34), Fort Lauderdale ($4.23), Naples ($4.22) Least expensive metro markets – Pensacola ($3.96), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.98), Panama City ($4.03)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

to limit driving time. Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

for the best gas prices in your community. Consider paying cash . Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card. Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

in your vehicle. Drive conservatively . Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

