Florida State

Florida Ranks First Among The PODS People

By Liam Edgar
 3 days ago
The portable storage company PODS recently announced the top destinations of its customers.

PODS last week released its second annual “relocation trends report.” The analysis tracked customer moves of its moveable storage units that were completed in 2021 through early 2022. It covered the top 20 moving destinations during that time.

Not surprisingly, Florida claimed several spots. Sarasota ranked No. 1 overall, followed by the Tampa Bay area (No. 4), Ocala (No. 5), Orlando (No. 9), Jacksonville (No. 11), and Melbourne (No. 15).

Ocala posted one of the biggest gains since last year’s PODS report, climbing seven spaces.

“Florida leads the country in cities with the most continued growth with six making this year’s list,” PODS noted in a press release, “and Sarasota taking the top spot, jumping from number five on last years’ list.”

Besides Florida, four of the remaining 14 slots went to cities in Texas, which was the second most popular destination.

North Carolina was next highest, claiming three, including a co-location with Wilmington joined to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Coupled with Myrtle Beach, the Greenville-Spartanburg area in South Carolina technically gave that state two sites.

Tennessee also claimed two spots, followed with one each in Georgia, Arizona, and Idaho.

PODS’ analysis was based on a comparison of the number of the company’s customers who relocated to a city or region against the number of those leaving that area. Sarasota came out on top for having the greatest ratio of customers entering versus customers departing, PODS said.

PODS noted that it had a banner year in 2021, shipping 36,000 more units around the country than it did in 2020.

“Whether our customers are moving across the country or around the corner, we are happy to be a part of the process and provide our guidance and expertise,” Jeff Concannon, senior vice president over enterprise operations, said in a statement.

“As moving trends continue to evolve we are dedicated to continuing to provide flexible solutions and helping ease the moving experience for our customers. We look forward to more opportunities to deliver a complete moving experience this summer, as National Moving Month kicks off the industry’s peak season.”

The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

