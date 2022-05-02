Firefighters Return To The Scene Of Brandon House Fire Caused By Lightning Strike

BRANDON, FL. – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue is currently on the scene of a single-story residential structure fire on the 400 block of Van Reed Manor Dr in Brandon.

Following a lightning storm, firefighters responded on Sunday to a structure fire at the same address.

May 1st, at 7:33 pm, a call was made to 911 reporting a lightning strike and smoke coming from the roofline.

Crews had the fire under control within 15 minutes and stayed on the scene doing overhaul and spraying water to cool hot spots until 11:30 pm.

Three adult family members that reside in the home were evacuated safely and were not at home when the call for a rekindle fire came in this morning.

At 6:06 am, on Tuesday, a 911 call was made to report a structure fire. The fire is out at this time, the crews are still on scene, no injuries have been reported, and the cause of the second fire is under investigation.

