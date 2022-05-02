Tampa Parks & Recreation Implements A Discounted Military Rec Card

TAMPA, FL. – Just in time for Military Appreciation Month, Tampa Parks & Recreation has announced that as of May 1, they have officially extended a Military discount for all annual Rec Cards, both individual and family passes.

Similar to the department’s Senior discount, the Military discount will reduce the pass fees by 50 percent, regardless of residency status. Qualified individuals will simply need to show military ID and the discount will extend eligibility to all family members in the household.

A Rec Card is required to participate in most Parks & Recreation programs and activities throughout the city. An active Rec Card entitles the holder to the use of open gyms, fitness rooms, and computer labs at any City of Tampa Parks & Recreation community center, as well as open swim sessions at City of Tampa aquatic facilities. Please note that camps, clinics, lessons, leagues, classes, lap swim sessions, memberships materials and supplies may not be included. Only family members using the amenities or registering for programs needs to have a Rec Card.

In our continuing efforts to stay green, Rec Cards are not mailed to patrons; but if desired, can be printed upon request at one of our facilities. Individual Military Rec Cards are $15/year and Family Military Rec Cards are $50/year, regardless of residency status.

For more information about Tampa Parks & Recreation programs and memberships, please visit: https://www.tampa.gov/parks-and-recreation .

“We are grateful for the efforts of our troops and hope to continue to show that the City of Tampa supports all military families residing in our community. We welcome them all to join our Parks & Recreation programs and take advantage of the many amenities made available throughout the city,” the City of Tampa said in a statement.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .