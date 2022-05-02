ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TRESemmé, SimpleeBEAUTIFUL Launch 'Texture Certification Program' to 'Bring Awareness to the Industry-wide Issue of Hair Discrimination'

Shine My Crown
 3 days ago

Haircare brand TRESemmé has teamed up with educator Diane Da Costa of SimpleeBEAUTIFUL CurlyTextured Academy to launch a new Texture Certification Program that will train and certify licensed hair professionals nationwide in treating, cutting and styling textured hair.

This program is part of the TRESemmé Future Stylists Fund. The fund was launched in 2020 to help tackle bias and inequality throughout the beauty, fashion, and entertainment industries.

The haircare brand published a report which revealed 86% of Black women reported facing challenges in finding consistent, quality hair care at salons. Sixty-five percent of professional stylists wish they had more training on textured and coily hair.

Celebrity stylists and TRESemmé ambassadors Lacy Redway and Nai’vasha curated the content.

“As a leader in hair care, we have a responsibility to use our influence and platform to make a difference and bring awareness to the lack of certified textured hair care training in the industry,” said Jessica Grigoriou, Brand Director, TRESemmé. “Every woman, regardless of hair type, deserves to have access and feel confident that they will receive quality hair care at every appointment so they can express themselves authentically, and we want to do our part to increase inclusivity in the beauty industry.”

The TRESemmé x SimpleeBEAUTIFUL Texture Certification Program will grant licensed U.S. stylists the opportunity to advance their skillset and ensure a fundamental understanding of textured, curly and coily hair care.

“I am extremely passionate about textured hair care and have dedicated my career to educating stylists and consumers on how to truly care for textured hair types,” said Da Costa, the lead instructor for the program. “Partnering with TRESemmé not only brings awareness to this industry-wide issue of hair discrimination but will introduce this much-needed skillset to more stylists nationwide.”

Created in partnership with textured hair expert and educator Diane Da Costa of SimpleeBEAUTIFUL CurlyTextured Academy, and shaped by celebrity stylists and TRESemmé ambassadors Lacy Redway and Nai’vasha, the TRESemmé Texture Certification Program will grant licensed U.S. stylists the opportunity to advance their skillset and ensure a fundamental understanding of textured, curly and coily hair care.

Last month, the House passed The CROWN Act, which stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair Act, passed along party lines with a vote of 235-189. The bill would ban race-based hair discrimination at work, federal programs and public accommodations.

The bill now heads to the Senate for a vote.

The TRESemmé x SimpleeBEAUTIFUL Texture Certification Program consists of the following three trainings to receive certification.

Registration opens on Wednesday, April 27 and closes on Tuesday, May 31. Seats are offered on a first come, first served basis for qualifying stylists.

ItzCaroleMFNBaskin
3d ago

I feel all stylists should be versatile when it comes to all hair types and textures. Why limit yourself, your business and brand you’re building?

Shine My Crown

SZA Unveils New Crocs Collab to Raise Awareness During Mental Health Month: ‘That Stigma Needs to Be Done Away With’

SZA has unveiled her extremely unique and impactful new collab with Crocs on Crocs.com. The collaboration is to bring attention to mental health and self-care during Mental Health Month. The singer’s special edition line features a custom woodgrain pattern on the Crocs Classic Clog and the Classic Slide with assistance from her close pals, Sage Adams, Yaris Sanchez and Donte Colley.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Shine My Crown

Shine My Crown

ABOUT

ShineMyCrown.com is a Black-owned digital platform aiming to represent the Black and Brown experience across the world. Covering entertainment, news, lifestyle, health fashion, beauty, politics, and everything in between, we strive to create a platform that entertains, educates, and inspires.

 https://www.ShineMyCrown.com

