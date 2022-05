Bobbie Gentry carved out a career as one of the most successful country and crossover female artists of her era, but then she simply vanished without a trace. Born Roberta Lee Streeter on July 27, 1944, Gentry learned multiples instruments while growing up in Mississippi, and began performing and honing a sound after she moved to California at age 13. She began to establish herself with some encouragement from Bob Hope, taking the stage name Bobbie Gentry from the 1952 film Ruby Gentry, which tells the story of a southern girl who was born into poverty but determined to make it in high society.

