We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Some people buy too many shoes. For others, it’s beauty products or Lego sets. What’s my shopping weakness? Extra-virgin olive oil. After working in Italian eateries where I’ve had access to so many kinds of amazing extra-virgin olive oils, I know my stuff. I’ve written about everything from the go-to variety that I buy in bulk to the Calabrian chili oil I use to add a kick to dishes, and just last week I confessed my newfound love for the garlic-infused oil that I lean on for quick boosts of flavor. Yes, I have an oil for every occasion, and I’m always looking for excuses to add more varieties to my pantry. So when I spied Fat Gold’s adorably chic tinned olive oil online, I had to order it. The verdict: It’s now my “special occasions” extra-virgin olive oil and the most treasured item in my pantry.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO