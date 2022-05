Mountain West college football rankings and predictions with the realistic best and worst case records and quick analysis – the 2022 spring version. The Mountain West isn’t exactly wide open, but with Boise State, Air Force, and San Diego State coming back strong, and with several new head coaches about to make a splash, this should be as wild an unpredictable a conference as any in college football.

FRESNO, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO