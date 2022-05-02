ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Want To Hurt People And Have The Police Ignore You In Portland? Call Yourself ANTIFA

Cover picture for the articleWhat’s it say about a city’s police protection when a group of Antifa terrorists stages an attack on a political rally…literally on the doorstep of Police headquarters and it takes 20 minutes for the cops to even show up?. That’s Portlandia under its current leadership, Feckless...

B i l l
2d ago

Your article left out a very key component. Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt. Yes Jo Ann and City Council have de funded and disarmed police. Yes, Mayor Wheeler supports Antifa and BLM, but he won't say so. Yes, Governor Brown let's murderers out of prison and refused help from the President. And she was turned down by State Police and County Sheriffs when she finally pulls her head out of the sand to see what's happening. But you are missing the fact that Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt will not prosecute crime. And Mike Schmidt is doing what he has been paid to do by George Soros. Schmidt could care less what the public wants or about his job. And guess who else Georgy boy gave a pile of money to for campaign donations? That would be Kate Brown.

Baked Crack3r
2d ago

Antifa is funded and controlled by the Deep State, George Soros ( slightly redundant I know), Democratic party. Nazi tactics at its finest.

Fred Flintstone
2d ago

Yep… yell that’s about it… Antifa is allowed to break laws and victimize anyone they want to… because liberals are antifa… see a liberal…step on it before it spreads…

