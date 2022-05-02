Max Scherzer after rare struggles with home runs: 'It's not about me. It's not about my stats'

Max Scherzer grinded through his toughest start as a Met on Sunday night, getting uncharacteristically burned by the long ball as he surrendered three home runs in six innings of work.

But the Mets came away with the 10-6 victory to clinch another series win, which is all Scherzer is focused on.

“That’s what it’s about, coming here and having your ballclub win,” Scherzer said. “It's not about me. It's not about my stats or anything like that. It's about going out there and doing everything I can for the team and we come out with a win.”

It’s a familiar feeling for Scherzer, who has now seen his team win in 24 straight games when he starts on the mound.

“That’s why tonight’s a great night,” Scherzer said. “Everybody had a hand in it.”

Scherzer’s six innings of four-run ball only raised his season ERA to 2.61, but for context, his three home runs allowed nearly equaled the five he gave up during his stint with the Dodgers last season, which spanned 68.1 innings. The main culprit behind his troubles was Kyle Schwarber, who took him deep twice.

But the end result was the one Scherzer wanted, so how he got there means little to him.

“I know he’s a great hitter. I played with him,” Scherzer said of Schwarber, who he played with during his days with the Nationals. “You just learn from it, move on, and come up with a new plan for next time.”

