Dominic Smith on Mets roster cuts: 'It's just the business of baseball'

The Mets, per MLB rules, must trim their roster down from 28 to 26 players by Monday afternoon, and Dominic Smith is a name that has been widely considered to be a top candidate to be sent down.

If that’s the case, Smith offered New York one heck of a farewell (or more like just a goodbye for now).

Smith went 4-for-4 with a double and three RBI in the Mets’ 10-6 win over the Phillies on Sunday night, their last game before rosters are shrunk to 26. Smith is a likely candidate, while struggling veteran Robinson Cano and his massive contract has been mentioned as a potential release candidate since he doesn’t have any minor league options left. But Smith says that potential reality hasn’t been on his mind as he went through this past weekend series.

“To be honest, I really haven’t thought about it,” Smith said. “I haven’t been on social media too much. It is what it is, it's just the business of baseball and one of those things that's out of my control, once again. All I can do is what I did tonight, which is help the team win, and try to put together good ABs.

“I really don’t pay attention to that type of stuff. I know we came out slow [Saturday], and our goal is to win the series. That’s what we wanted to do tonight. I got a lot of opportunities. The guys got on base for me, and I was able to help our team win.”

Smith did say that given how much the team is clicking to start the season, and the chemistry in the clubhouse, it will be a tough day on Monday regardless of who is given bad news.

“I think it’s definitely gonna be a very emotional day, no matter who it is,” Showalter said.

“I think this team has really grown to love each other and love playing with each other. It will be interesting.”

As to whether Smith’s four-hit night was a statement to the Mets that he deserves to stay, Smith once again insisted that the roster cuts aren’t on his mind when he’s on the field or in the clubhouse.

“That’s for you guys to write,” Smith said. “I just go out and play baseball.”

