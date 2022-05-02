ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

How Chris Wagner earned a spot on Bruins’ playoff roster

By Scott Mc Laughlin
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xonap_0fQY6zAc00

There wasn’t a whole lot to be taken away from the Bruins’ regular-season finale in Toronto Friday night. It was a fairly meaningless game, with both teams resting some of their top players ahead of the playoffs.

There was one takeaway that was certainly notable, though: Chris Wagner wanted back in. The 30-year-old veteran, who had spent the entire season with AHL Providence up to that point, looked like he was shot out of a cannon.

In a game where more than a couple guys looked like they were just cruising to the finish line, Wagner was flying around the ice and hitting everything that moved. He finished with an eye-popping 11 hits -- five more than anyone else in the game -- in 15:57 of ice time. He caused havoc on the forecheck and around the Toronto net throughout the game, helping to create a few scoring chances along the way.

Going into the game, Wagner being one of the four call-ups from Providence was a nice story. Coming out of it, it was suddenly fair to wonder if Wagner had done enough to earn a spot on the Bruins’ playoff roster.

Sure enough, when the Bruins finalized their roster for Monday’s Game 1, Wagner was on it. The other three call-ups -- Jack Studnicka, Oskar Steen and Jack Ahcan -- were sent back to Providence. Marc McLaughlin, who had been with the big club since signing out of Boston College in March, joined them.

“I thought he played very well,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said of Wagner Friday night. “Played to his strengths. Finished every check. Was around the front of the net, had a few looks around the front of the net. He played some PK minutes. … I liked his game a lot.

“We kept Marc around for a while here as a young guy and gave him some looks. He responded early on. So a little bit of that was evaluating where he was in his pro career. It’s a big ask to go into the playoffs, but he was here to get some experience. Wags we know has played in those situations before. … I certainly think he was one of our better players tonight in terms of just playing a complete 200-foot game.”

Of course, the Bruins didn’t choose to keep Wagner around just because of one game. They know that he’s worked hard and done what’s been asked of him in Providence all season, even though he obviously wasn’t happy about being demoted following four years as an NHL regular.

They also know that Wagner’s physicality could come in handy at some point this postseason, possibly in this first-round series against Carolina. And to Cassidy’s point, he has 56 games of Stanley Cup Playoffs experience to his name. Wagner is expected to be a healthy scratch for Game 1, with him and Anton Blidh serving as the extra forwards, but injury or ineffectiveness could open the door for him to get a game on the fourth line.

“I’ve had a lot of talks with Chris,” general manager Don Sweeney said on Sunday. “I consider us to have really good open lines of communication. He can ask me really anything, and he knows I won’t go sideways with any of our conversations. He was patient about things, not happy about things, but a really good soldier and leader, which was important for our organization.

“He just kept asking me, if he’s playing well and his game’s at the top of it, is he a part of moving forward? And I’ve always told him that, ultimately, the coach decides the lineup, but if you’re playing your best, he’s gonna put in the players that are gonna help him win, especially as the intensity ramps up and Chris can provide what he does. He did that in the very last game of the year and earned his right to be a part of this group going forward. He’s happy about it, we’re happy about it, and the players that he’s played with are happy about it.”

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Bruins-Hurricanes Game 2 preview, projected lineups, odds and prediction

The Boston Bruins lost Game 1 of their first-round playoff series last season, bounced back with a Game 2 win and ultimately advanced to the conference semifinals. They are hoping a similar path to success begins Wednesday night in Game 2 against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. The Bruins...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Simple Reason Andrew Benintendi Now Thriving After Red Sox Struggles

It’s been a pretty good spring for some ex-Red Sox players. While Boston has struggled, a number of the team’s former employees are thriving in new locales. Kyle Schwarber is toting a 144 OPS+ with the Phillies, Hunter Renfroe has five home runs and 10 RBI in 21 games with the Brewers, and even starting pitcher Martín Pérez has been strong, if snakebitten, for the Rangers.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
NESN

Why Bruce Cassidy Changed Bruins’ Defensive Pairings Ahead Of Game 2

It only took one playoff game for Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy to shake up his lineup. It comes within the defensive ranks as Cassidy split up his team’s top blue line pairing of Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm at Tuesday’s practice. Cassidy moved Matt Grzelcyk up alongside McAvoy while Lindholm will now play next to Brandon Carlo on the second pairing when the Bruins face the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Bruins-Hurricanes: These key matchups will decide first-round playoff series

The Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes will write the latest chapter in their growing Stanley Cup Playoff rivalry Monday night in Game 1 of the first round. It will be the third playoff series between these teams in the last four years. The Bruins won the other two pretty easily, sweeping the Hurricanes in the 2019 Eastern Conference Final and eliminating them in five games in the 2020 first round.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Studnicka
Person
Anton Blidh
Person
Oskar Steen
Person
Bruce Cassidy
Person
Chris Wagner
Person
Don Sweeney
Yardbarker

Bruins Prospects Report: Studnicka, Harrison, Lysell & More

Not only do the Stanley Cup Playoffs begin this week for the Boston Bruins, but the American Hockey League (AHL) Calder Cup Playoffs begin for the Providence Bruins. In this edition of the Bruins Prospects Report for The Hockey Writers, we will look at some roster additions and subtractions for Providence ahead of the playoffs, while two draft picks from last summer’s Entry Draft have been making big impacts for their teams in their respective playoffs.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup Playoffs#Ahl Providence
NBC Sports

Bruins' hype video for Game 1 vs. Hurricanes will get fans fired up

The Boston Bruins begin another Stanley Cup Playoff journey Monday night, and they'll do so against a familiar opponent. The Bruins will battle the Carolina Hurricanes for the third time in the last four seasons. Both of those series were pretty short, with Boston sweeping Carolina in the 2019 Eastern...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
Sports
Boston College
NBC Sports

Bruins need more from David Pastrnak after awful Game 2 performance

The Boston Bruins need a massive improvement from David Pastrnak or their season could end as soon as Sunday afternoon at TD Garden. Pastrnak has been the most disappointing Bruins player in their first-round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes, which Boston now trails 0-2 after a 5-2 loss Wednesday night.
BOSTON, MA
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy