Franklin County, WA

Children discover body floating in local reservoir

By Thomas Yazwinski
KIMA TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKLIN COUNTY -- The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is investigating the discovery of a body that was found in the Scooteney Reservoir Sunday evening. According to Sheriff Jim Raymond, children fishing discovered a body floating in the willows of Scooteney Reservoir on...

