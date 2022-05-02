A US Family Found Half-A-Century-Old McDonald's Inside Their Wall & It Was 'Well Preserved'

You never know what a little bit of renovation can reveal about what's hidden behind the walls of your house.

An Illinois couple was in for quite the surprise when they opened up a section of their washroom wall and came across a McDonald's paper bag from the 1950s with a very well preserved order of fries and two hamburger wrappers.

Rob and Grace Jones were doing some renovations to their kitchen and washroom in their ranch-style home in April when they made the unusual discovery, NBC News reports.

While replacing a toilet paper holder in their washroom, they opened up a small section of the wall only to discover a white towel wrapped around an unknown object.

At first, the couple thought they could be coming across evidence of a cold case.

"We were expecting the worst. We were both like, 'Oh, my gosh, we're going to be unveiling a cold case here,'" said Grace. "I was shielding my kids in case there was any dried blood."

Fortunately, the towel was just wrapped around an extremely old, greasy McDonald's bag.

Grace can now happily recall that it was "not a cold case, just some cold fries."

She added that the fries were "very well preserved," given they were over half a century old.

According to Crystal Lake Historical Society records, a McDonald's restaurant had opened half a mile from their home in 1959, the same year the house was built.

The McDonald's bag was so old that it still had the original McDonald's mascot printed on it!

