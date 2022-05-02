ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal Lake, IL

A US Family Found Half-A-Century-Old McDonald's Inside Their Wall & It Was 'Well Preserved'

By Sameen Chaudhry
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZM2wZ_0fQY3SPo00

You never know what a little bit of renovation can reveal about what's hidden behind the walls of your house.

An Illinois couple was in for quite the surprise when they opened up a section of their washroom wall and came across a McDonald's paper bag from the 1950s with a very well preserved order of fries and two hamburger wrappers.

Rob and Grace Jones were doing some renovations to their kitchen and washroom in their ranch-style home in April when they made the unusual discovery, NBC News reports.

While replacing a toilet paper holder in their washroom, they opened up a small section of the wall only to discover a white towel wrapped around an unknown object.

At first, the couple thought they could be coming across evidence of a cold case.

"We were expecting the worst. We were both like, 'Oh, my gosh, we're going to be unveiling a cold case here,'" said Grace. "I was shielding my kids in case there was any dried blood."

Fortunately, the towel was just wrapped around an extremely old, greasy McDonald's bag.

Grace can now happily recall that it was "not a cold case, just some cold fries."

She added that the fries were "very well preserved," given they were over half a century old.

According to Crystal Lake Historical Society records, a McDonald's restaurant had opened half a mile from their home in 1959, the same year the house was built.

The McDonald's bag was so old that it still had the original McDonald's mascot printed on it!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

Comments / 3

Related
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC4

Popular burger chain offers free fries for the rest of 2022

UTAH (ABC4) – One of the best things about Utah is the beloved culinary masterpiece that is fry sauce. What better way to enjoy fry sauce than with free french fries? Starting today, national fast food chain Burger King is offering free fries to all “Royal Perks” members for the rest of the year. The […]
UTAH STATE
TheStreet

McDonald's Newest Sandwich is a Stoner's Daydream

With the cannabis market thriving publicly like never before, this year's 4/20 is looking like a solid gold opportunity for business owners that cater to those in search of all things green. But of course, after said product is imbibed, many are looking for the next thing on their minds:...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Crystal Lake, IL
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grace Jones
Greyson F

Popular Pizza Restaurant Has Closed

A popular pizza restaurant has now closed for good.Unleashed Agency/Unsplash. Many pizza chains thrived during the COVID-19 shutdowns. With traditional restaurants closed and others charging an arm and a leg for delivery, pizza shops around the United States turned in some of their best numbers due to having a built-in delivery system already in place. However, that didn’t prove to be the case with all pizza restaurants, as some have not been able to fully weather the storm, and the culmination of the pandemic, food shortages, worker issues, and rising costs, have forced several to close up shop in recent months. That list of closed pizza restaurants now has a new entry.
TUCSON, AZ
Popculture

Burger King Adds Unusual Item to the Menu

Forget ketchup, Burger King has an all-new condiment on the menu that it wants you to pair with its burgers and fries. The beloved fast food chain has introduced Peanut Butter Sauce as its latest menu innovation, but the new sauce isn't meant as an ice cream topping, but rather a pairing for its new Peanut Butter Stackers and Peanut Butter Fries.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

McDonald's Adds Three New Desserts to Its Menu

When you think of ordering dessert at McDonald's, there's a high chance you're thinking about a fried apple pie. That's probably because the classic chain has been serving it since the '60s, although these days the fried version has been traded out for a baked one to appeal to customers concerned about keeping their fried food consumption low.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mascot#The Wall#Hamburger#Food Drink#Mcdonald#Nbc News
TheStreet

Chick-fil-A Brings Back a Menu Favorite After 6 Years

In the world of fast food, there is nothing like the comeback of a discontinued-but-not-forgotten item to get people in a frenzy. It happened with Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza, and the lines caused by McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report elusive Szechuan Sauce have by now entered fast-food canon.
RESTAURANTS
deseret.com

This Taco Bell menu item is finally coming back

Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza is finally coming back after a two year break. Driving the news: Rapper Doja Cat, who has recently become the voice of Taco Bell, broke the news during her performance at the Coachella Music Festival. “I brought back the Mexican Pizza by the way,” she...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy