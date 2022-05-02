ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Republican governor candidate says Portland rally attacked

By Jim Redden
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago

Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam posts videos on his website showing a group in black throwing items at his supporters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yYXVQ_0fQXz7B600

Sandy Mayor and Republican gubernatorial candidate Stan Pulliam has said he and his supporters were attacked by protesters during a campaign rally in downtown Portland on Saturday, April 30.

A pair of videos posted on Pulliam's campaign website appears to show a group in all black and waving black flags approaching his rally at Chapman Square. One video shows someone in the group appears to throw a smoke grenade at Pulliam and his supporters that emits purple smoke. Another video shows members of the group pounding on a campaign bus with people apparently inside it.

None of the videos show the beginning of the rally or what Pulliam or anyone else had been saying there. Pulliam is running from the far right and has been accused of anti-LGBTQ+ bias. He was one of four leading Republican candidates for Oregon governor who participated in a television debate hosted by KOIN 6 and the Pamplin Media Group, parent company of the Portland Tribune. At that forum, he claimed the 2020 presidential election was stolen, despite an unprecedented number of state and county recounts, and dismissed lawsuits, proving it wasn't.

Pulliam issued a statement Saturday that said he and his supporters had been attacked by "antifa," the term for self-declared, left-wing, anti-fascist activists who frequently attend protests dressed all in black and wearing masks. The statement said the group threw flash bangs, eggs, feces and paint at the rally.

"Portland doesn't belong to Antifa," Pulliam said in the statement. "We showed up today because we know Portlanders are tired of the mass homelessness and lawlessness on the streets. Today just proved how much we need someone in charge who will lockup Antifa for good."

In a second Saturday statement, Pulliam said, if elected governor, he will "end Antifa's control of Portland for good" by tripling the size of the Oregon State Police, deputizing a portion of them as U.S. marshals to charge antifa and other violent criminals with federal crime, defund antifa by stopping all state public and rental assistance to anyone convicted of rioting, and launching investigations into public servants who have been covering up for and ignoring the violence, including Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt.

Pulliam said his supporters — who were just outside the Justice Center where Central Precinct is housed — called 911 for help when the group approached them, but no officers showed up for 20 minutes. Even then, Pulliam said the police did not arrest anyone.

The Portland Police Bureau issued a press release apparently related to the incident on Saturday. It said that at 12:03 p.m. on Saturday, one group assaulted another group using fireworks in downtown Portland, causing injuries to two people, and arson investigators are asking for public assistance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DTu5n_0fQXz7B600

The press release reads: "On Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 12:03 p.m., Central Precinct officers were notified of a group throwing items such (as) a smoke grenade at another group in the area of Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Main Street. A sergeant began monitoring the situation and gathering information, although only a few officers available in the precinct. Updated information was that paint and larger fireworks were being thrown, and significant explosions were heard in the area."

According to the police, the sergeant requested the callers to drive away to meet officers at another location in an attempt to deescalate the situation and allow officers to investigate. The group was able to drive away and meet with officers nearby. They learned that two people had been hurt by mortars. One adult male had an injury to the hand, an adult female complained of hearing loss. The injured victims planned to seek medical care on their own and were not transported.

Once more officers were available, police set up a crime scene at the location of the incident. Police and Portland Fire & Rescue arson investigators responded to the scene. The suspects had left the scene, police said, and no immediate arrests were made. There was also evidence that balloons filled with paint and/or other substances were thrown at people and vehicles. The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident, including any video and/or photographic evidence, and has not already spoken to police, is asked to e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., attention: Arson Unit, and reference case number 22-114219.

KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune and contributed to this story.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Tribune

Poll: Drazan tops list of Republicans for Oregon governor

More than 25% still undecided, but former House leader emerges from 19-candidate field with 19% of sample. According to a new poll, Christine Drazan has emerged as the leader of a 19-candidate field seeking the Republican nomination for governor. The survey was conducted by Nelson Research of Salem, which conducted...
OREGON STATE
Indy100

A map of everywhere marijuana is legalized in the US

Every year on April 20th, otherwise known as 4/20, reminds people around the US to celebrate marijuana, but it is also a reminder that the drug, although widely spoken about, is not recreationally legal in most states. According to Statista, recreational use of marijuana is legal in 18 states while medicinal use is legal in 37 states. We've come a long way since California made medical marijuana legal in 1996 and Colorado and Washington made recreational marijuana use legal in 2012.Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington D.C., Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Elections
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
Portland, OR
Society
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Portland#Portland Police Bureau#Portland Fire#Lawsuits#Police Precinct#Republican#Anti Lgbtq#The Pamplin Media Group#The Portland Tribune
The Independent

Merrick Garland shoots down Republican senator’s questions on ‘racist’ police

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy was left frustrated on Tuesday by Attorney General Merrick Garland’s unwillingness to offer an opinion on what percentage of police officers he believes are “bad” or racist.Mr Garland, who was testifying before the Senate Appropriations Committee regarding the Justice Department’s budget request for Fiscal Year 2023, appeared flummoxed by the Pelican State Republican’s inquiries, which called for him to render a judgement on the conduct of local police officers across the US.After Mr Kennedy asked him about “what percentage of cops in America” were what he described as “bad cops,” Mr Garland replied that the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NBC News

Trump 'authorized' assault on Capitol, Jan. 6 defendant argues at trial

WASHINGTON — An attorney for a man who took a coat rack and a bottle of liquor during the U.S. Capitol attack argued to a jury Tuesday that former President Donald Trump "authorized" the assault on the building on Jan. 6, 2021, by convincing "vulnerable" people like his client that the election had been stolen.
POTUS
Portland Tribune

Nearly $1M pours into Washington County DA race

Challenger Decker has the backing of a local philanthropist. Incumbent Barton raised funds within his own office. Nearly $1 million has poured into the race for the top job at the Washington County District Attorney's Office, public campaign finance records show. By April 30, incumbent Kevin Barton had received over...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
The Associated Press

Blame Trump? Jury hears that defense at Capitol riot trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mentions of Donald Trump have been rare at the first few trials for people charged with storming the U.S. Capitol, but that changed Tuesday: The latest Capitol riot defendant to go on trial is blaming his actions on the former president and his false claims about a stolen election.
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
22K+
Post
483K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy