Philadelphia Phillies MiLB Weekend Recap: Darick Hall Destroys Them All

First baseman Darick Hall slammed five home runs in a single series this past week.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Thanks to a whole mess of rain delays, the Philadelphia Phillies minor league affiliates had a pretty strange schedule this weekend, and there's a lot to catch up on!

So buckle up, because here's everything you missed on the Phillies farm:

Weekend Winners :

Triple-A: 1B Darick Hall - 8-for-16, 4 HR, 2 2B, 7 R, 8 RBI, 3 BB, 4 K

I don't think there's anyone in Minor League Baseball who had a better weekend than Philadelphia Phillies' first base farmhand Darick Hall.

The hulking lefty went 8-for-16 with four home runs, boosting his season total to 10 on the year. He is typically just an exit velocity darling, and the surface numbers don't always back him up, so to see him off to such a strong start is interesting. He had a solid spring showing with the Major League club prior to the season's start.

Double-A: C Logan O'Hoppe - 4-for-7, HR, 2 R, 4 RBI, 3 BB, K

The Phillies' top catching prospect is red hot. Logan O'Hoppe had himself a weekend, crushing his second home run of the season, and finally beginning to level out his season numbers.

It was a slower start to the season for O'Hoppe, but that quickly turned around, as the 22-year-old now boasts an .852 OPS, alongside a 10:11 walk-to-strikeout ratio. He's been reaching base at a .400 clip.

High-A: RHP Mick Abel - 3.0 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

He's been relatively overlooked this season thanks to the remarkable success of the Phillies' number two prospect Andrew Painter, but Mick Abel is having a strong start to his 2022 season.

For a kid who's pitching to competition that is—on average—three years older than him, you certainly wouldn't know it. The 20-year-old now touts a 3.86 ERA on the season, and has K'd 23 batters across 14 innings of work. He's walked just three.

Single-A: RHP Andrew Painter - 4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 K

Everyone saw this one coming. Andrew Painter continues to dominate the competition. He's now retired 48 of 66 possible outs via the strikeout, and still has yet to allow a run across 22 professional innings of work.

The fastball continues to sit 96-98 range, and he's still primarily working fastball/slider, though the changeup still has the potential to become a plus secondary. Overall, the kid is an electric arm.

Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs vs. SWB RailRiders:

April 29th (DH): W 11-3 / W 7-3

April 30th: W 2-0

May 1st: W 9-3

Notable Performances:

SS Bryson Stott - 5-for-15, HR, 3B, 2B, 5 R, 3 RBI, BB, 4 K

C Donny Sands - 4-for-11, 2 R, RBI, 4 BB, 2 K

LHP Bailey Falter - 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K

Reading Phightin' Phillies vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats:

April 29th: L 2-1

April 30th: W 8-0

May 1st: W 10-9

Notable Performances:

OF Jhailyn Ortiz - 3-for-14, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB, 8 K

LHP Erik Miller - 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K

RHP Francisco Morales - 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Aberdeen IronBirds:

April 29th: L 6-1

April 30th: L 6-4

May 1st: SSPD 1-2

Notable Performances:

OF Johan Rojas - 2-for-9, R, RBI, BB, 3 K, SB

OF Ethan Wilson - 1-for-5, HR, R, 2 RBI, BB

RHP Matt Russell - 3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

Clearwater Threshers vs. Fort Myers Mighty Mussels:

April 29th: PPD

April 30th: PPD

May 1st: SSPD 4-4

Notable Performances:

OF Marcus Lee Sang - 3-for-4, HR, 2B, R, 2 RBI, BB

INF Hao-Yu Lee - 2-for-5, 2B, R, 2 RBI

More From SI's Inside The Phillies :

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter !