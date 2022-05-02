ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Red Hot Chili Peppers honored Taylor Hawkins at New Orleans Jazz Fest as Dave Grohl watched off stage

By Marty Rosenbaum
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RbMvS_0fQXusol00

The Red Hot Chili Peppers used their headlining set at New Orleans Jazz Fest as an opportunity to pay tribute to the late Taylor Hawkins .

Listen to Red Hot Chili Peppers Radio , now on Audacy

Foo Fighters opted to cancel all of their tour dates following Hawkins’ death , which originally included a set at Jazz Fest. The Chili Peppers subbed in and decided to acknowledge both Hawkins and the Foo Fighters.

At the end of their set, drummer Chad Smith took the mic and addressed the crowd. “We just found out about this two weeks ago, because Foo Fighters were supposed to play here tonight,” he said. “We love Foo Fighters, and we love our brother Taylor Hawkins. This means a lot to us to be able to play for them.”

Smith’s drum kit also paid tribute to Hawkins as his bass drum featured an outline of a hawk with “Taylor” written in the middle. According to Nola.com , Hawkins’ wife Alison and members of the Foo Fighters, including Dave Grohl were in attendance and watched the show. Smith closed out his speech by encouraging the crowd to cheer “We love you, Taylor!” Check out video from the event here .

Listen to Foo Fighters Radio , now on Audacy

The Jazz Fest gig served as a warm up for the Chili Peppers’ massive summer tour they have scheduled. The 19-date North American tour will kick off on July 23 in Denver and is scheduled to wrap up on September 18 in Arlington, Texas.

The band will be bringing along several of their high-profile friends at various stops along the way as support acts include Beck , St. Vincent , The Strokes , HAIM , Thundercat , and King Princess .

Tickets for the tour are on sale now. You can see the full tour itinerary and purchase tickets here .

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign up and follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Jimmy Page says he refused to appear on Ozzy Osbourne’s new album

Jimmy Page has explained why he has refused to appear on Ozzy Osbourne‘s new album. It comes after the Black Sabbath legend confirmed that he’d finished the follow up to his 2020 LP ‘Ordinary Man’ earlier this week. Sharing a photo on social media, Osbourne said...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Sammy Hagar and the Circle Strip Back ‘My Hero’ for Powerful Tribute to Taylor Hawkins

Click here to read the full article. Sammy Hagar and the Circle paid tribute to Taylor Hawkins with a cover of the Foo Fighters’ “My Hero” during a set at the Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis last Friday, April 29. Hagar and his band were tapped to headline the festival after the Foo Fighters called off all their 2022 live dates following Hawkins’ sudden death. In a note accompanying the clip, Hagar admitted his first reaction to being offered the gig was, “No fucking way!” But after some discussion, the group decided to accept, and then reached out to Dave...
MEMPHIS, TN
loudersound.com

Marianne Faithfull: my stories of Keith Richards, Jimmy Page, Metallica and more

Marianne Faithfull, the former convent schoolgirl who was discovered by pop guru and former Rolling Stones manager Andrew Loog Oldham and became Mick Jagger’s notorious other half and the Stones’ muse, has survived more than 50 years in a music career during which she has enjoyed chart success in the 60s, survived the lows of a debilitating addiction to heroin and made a miraculous comeback as a rock’n’roll torch singer and Riot Grrl icon.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
New Orleans, LA
Entertainment
Stereogum

Watch Paul McCartney Break Out Beatles Live Rarities At Spokane Tour Opener

Paul McCartney is back in the US playing arenas and stadiums for the first time since 2019, and with his 80th birthday looming, you’d better go see him if you get the chance. The Beatles/Wings legend’s tour kicked off in Spokane last night at Spokane Arena. According to setlist.fm, his setlist was littered with classics as usual, including some he hasn’t performed live for many years: “Getting Better” for the first time since 2003, “You Never Give Me Your Money” for the first time since 2003, “She Came In Through The Bathroom Window” for the first time since 2008. I would like to see McCartney perform these songs, preferably with my father.
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
King Princess
Person
Chad Smith
Person
Taylor Hawkins
Person
Beck
Person
Dave Grohl
94.1 KRNA

43 Years Ago: Black Sabbath Fire Ozzy Osbourne

It’s no secret that Black Sabbath were in a state of disrepair when they toured in support of the album Never Say Die! in the summer of 1978. Aside from being perpetually wrecked on alcohol and cocaine, the band members were supporting a record they weren’t proud of and the disc wasn’t well received. And they were being blown off the stage every night by the younger, more fiery Van Halen, who had just released Van Halen II and were about to usher in a new wave of melodic hard rock and virtuoso guitar playing.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Peppers#The Red Hot Chili Peppers#Audacy Foo Fighters#Foo Fighters Radio#The Chili Peppers#North American
Audacy

Join us for an Audacy Check In with Arcade Fire

Ahead of the release of their new studio album, ‘WE,’ Arcade Fire will join us for a special Audacy Check In on Friday, May 6 at 12PM ET/ 9AM PT to give some details on what fans can expect on the offering, and where they’re headed next in 2022.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Noisecreep

Rob Halford Weighs In on Judas Priest’s ‘Musical Excellence’ Award From Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The news metal fans have been waiting several years for has finally come - Judas Priest will be going into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, although maybe not how they expected. The 2022 induction class was revealed Wednesday morning (May 4), and frontman Rob Halford shared his thoughts on the band's pending induction and what he's most looking forward to when the big night finally happens on Nov. 5 at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Audacy

Audacy

57K+
Followers
55K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy