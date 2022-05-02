ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danny Green defends James Harden by likening him to LeBron James, Steph Curry

By Logan Mullen
James Harden has been criticized for just about everything.

Danny Green has time for none of it.

The oft-maligned star has left a bit to be desired for the Philadelphia 76ers. Sure, he’s offered more than Ben Simmons ever did in Philly this year, but much of Harden’s time with the Sixers this season has been spent as the subject of criticism for not quite playing to a superstar level.

With Joel Embiid injured , the 76ers need Harden to step up now more than ever. And during his podcast “Inside the Green Room” , Green gave an emphatic defense of Harden by comparing him to LeBron James and Steph Curry.

“I’ve learned being in this league that they don’t appreciate a lot of guys until they’re gone,” Green said. And (Harden is) one of those guys, just like with LeBron, and s–t, even Steph Curry has haters, which is crazy. (Curry is) one of the nicest, most religious, winning guys. There’s nothing wrong with him, but everybody in the league has people who hate them. It’s usually other fan bases, other teams.

“There’s always gonna be people who criticize and find weaknesses or find things that they're like, 'Oh he's just not great or he shouldn't be first-ballot Hall of Famer because this or he's lacking this' and comparing them to other people. You don't have to compare them at all, they're great. You don't have to compare him to Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant. These guys are good at what they do, they're great, and when they're gone from this game, you're going to appreciate what they brought to the game and how much they changed the game.”

Ultimately, the 76ers’ season living on for another round is probably predicated on how much Embiid ultimately is able to offer. He’s already out for Games 1 and 2, but a return by either Game 3 or 4 has not yet been ruled out.

In the interim, the 76ers clearly have faith in Harden. He’ll need that as they face the Heat.

