Watch Carrie Underwood and Guns N’ Roses' Axl Rose rock Stagecoach together

Country star Carrie Underwood brought the Rock to Stagecoach over the weekend, inviting Guns N' Roses singer Axl Rose on stage to help her out on a couple of covers he was sure to know.

It's no secret that Underwood has been a fan of Rock icons Guns N' Roses for ages, as she's performed plenty of Axl and Company's classics over the years, including "Sweet Child O' Mine," "Paradise City (performed at Stagecoach in 2008)," "November Rain," and "Patience," to name just a few. She even told Jimmy Fallon that she "abandoned" her family to see the group in concert one time. It's safe to say she's a super-fan.

Between her current residency performances in Las Vegas, Carrie dropped by Country music's Stagecoach Festival in Indio, CA over the weekend of April 29 through May 1, and brought along a special guest for a couple of covers. “Welcome to the greatest night of my life,” Underwood screamed to the crowd. "Give it up for Axl Rose!"

The duo sang the beloved GN'R ballad "Sweet Child O' Mine" together before immediately jumping right into one of the band's hardest rocking hits, "Paradise City."

Following her epic weekend, Underwood will return to her REFLECTION : The Las Vegas Residency At The Theatre At Resorts World Las Vegas in May while fans await her new studio album, Denim & Rhinestones , scheduled for release on June 10. Guns N' Roses are set to perform at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona Beach on May 21 before heading overseas.

