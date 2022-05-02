ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Avril Lavigne and Olivia Rodrigo celebrate each other during 'Complicated' performance

By Maia Kedem
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iiFge_0fQXuk0B00

Since kicking off her SOUR Tour in San Francisco last month, Olivia Rodrigo has been performing a cover of Avril Lavigne ’s “Complicated” at every stop, along with her own debut album of hits of course. So when it was time for Rodrigo to tear up Toronto on April 29, she obviously had to surprise her audience with actual guest appearance from Avril, Canada’s very own pop-punk princess.

Before Lavigne made her way to the stage, Olivia introduced the singer as someone “who broke down so many barriers, and opened so many doors for girls like me. I’m so, so, so lucky that she came here tonight to sing with me.”

Both ladies looked to be having the time of their lives, hopping around on stage in chunky black boots, and short plaid skirts. Which alone is enough to be obsessed with, but the sweet celebrations they both shared afterwords makes it even better. Because seriously, who doesn't love women celebrating women.

The day after sharing the stage with Avril, Olivia posted a pic and video on IG which she captioned, “toronto last night was special🥺 thank u dearest @avrillavigne for singing with me. look up 2 u so much💖.”

Also getting in her feels, sharing the special moment, Avril also took to Instagram with a series of pics and the same video, which she accompanied with a special message to Liv. “Jumped up to sing 'Complicated' on stage with @oliviarodrigo in Toronto tonight, she started off her caption. “It was very sweet to perform with you tonight on your SOUR tour!! Have an incredible tour gurl. Keep killing it. Sending you so much love.”

Obviously, we’re 100% here for these pop-punk princesses to be besties for the resties. And OMG, we’re also here for Avril to cast Olivia in her "Sk8r Boi" movie — just a thought, but yeah we know… a totally sick one.

