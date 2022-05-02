ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘That ’70s Show’ spin-off will feature most of the show’s original cast: reports

By Nexstar Media Wire, Hope Sloop
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08OBTn_0fQXuOmJ00

SAN DIEGO ( KSWB ) – Fans of the hit comedy “That ’70s Show” have a major reason to celebrate as it has now been confirmed by multiple outlets that several of the show’s main stars will make appearances in the upcoming Netflix spin-off, “That ’90s Show.”

Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher and Wilmer Valderrama will all reprise their roles in the Netflix comedy which has yet to have a release date, according to The Hollywood Reporter and Variety .

‘American Idol’ winner Laine Hardy arrested

The show follows Leia Forman, the daughter of Prepon’s Donna Pinciotti and Grace’s Eric Forman, during a visit to her grandparents’ home in the summer of 1995, according to Netflix . “Sex, drugs and rock ’n roll never dies, it just changes clothes,” states the show’s logline.

Along with five of the six main actors returning for guest appearances, Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp will also reprise their roles as Eric’s chaotic but lovable parents, Red and Kitty.

Missing from the list of returning actors is Danny Masterson, who played Hyde on “That ’70s Show.” He is currently awaiting trial in Los Angeles on three counts of rape . In 2017, the actor was fired by Netflix from “The Ranch,” a show which he co-starred in with Kutcher, after the allegations broke that he had sexually assaulted multiple women.

‘I’ll accept gracefully’: Dolly Parton changes her mind on Rock Hall induction

The original “That ’70s Show” ran from 1998 to 2006 on FOX.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Indy woman dies after off-shore plastic surgery

INDIANAPOLIS — Tammy Brewer said her daughter Shacare Terry struggled with weight her whole life. “She’s been having a hard time because she just wasn’t like a normal kid sometimes and always wanted to be better but got picked on because of her size and things like that,” said Brewer. “Being a big girl at […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Deadline

Rob Lowe & Son John Owen Lowe To Star In Netflix Comedy Series ‘Unstable’ From Victor Fresco

Click here to read the full article. Rob Lowe is regularly trolled on social media by his son John Owen Lowe and the duo are now turning this experience into a comedy series for Netflix. The streamer has ordered Unstable, which was co-created by the Lowes and Santa Clarita Diet creator Victor Fresco. Set in a cutting-edge biotech research company, the series stars John Owen Lowe as socially-challenged son who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father, played by Rob Lowe, in order to save him from disaster. The trio will exec produce the series, which is produced by the...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashton Kutcher
Person
Mila Kunis
Person
Danny Masterson
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Laura Prepon
Person
Laine Hardy
Person
Topher Grace
Person
Wilmer Valderrama
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#That 70s Show#The Hollywood Reporter#American#Grace#Red And Kitty
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Popculture

Scott Bakula's Next Big TV Gig After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Revealed

Scott Bakula's first new television series since NCIS: New Orleans was canceled last year might remind viewers of Yellowstone. The former Star Trek: Enterprise star will lead Unbroken, an NBC drama pilot written and created by Shaun Cassidy. The new series will focus on three ranch families in California. The...
TV SERIES
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy