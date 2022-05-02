This Colorful Cardigan Has a Version to Fit’s Everyone’s Personality

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Confession: We don't know anyone who isn't slightly obsessed with sweaters! Yes, we typically reserve our knits for the fall and winter months — but they can seriously come in handy once spring (and even summer) rolls around! We seek out specific types of knits once temperatures heat up, and it all comes down to the design of each sweater .

That said, after years of shopping, we feel like we've pretty much seen it all. It's a bit difficult to take a sweater and put a different spin on it, so we gravitate toward bold prints. If you're looking for a piece that feels more unique, this open front cardigan from ECOWISH has an option that will suit everyone's individual style!

ECOWISH Women's Open Front Long Cardigan Amazon

Get the ECOWISH Women's Open Front Long Cardigan for $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 28, 2022, but are subject to change.

This sweater is a staple that will surely complement other items in your existing wardrobe. It's a cozy, lightweight garment which boasts an open-front design, which is ideal for balmy temperatures. This style gives you room to breathe! Though it is a knit, the material is still light enough that you won't be left sweating if the sun starts shining.

In terms of the silhouette of the sweater , you can expect a classic cardigan vibe. Once you take a look at all the options available, the fun truly begins! If you like stripes, prefer a simple shade or want to go funkier with a tie-dye or animal print, this cardigan has got you covered. See? We told you there was a pick for even the most risk-taking fashionistas!

With over 14,000 reviews, this sweater is a no-brainer purchase. If you're in the market to add some new knits to your wardrobe, you've met your match. Simply decide which version suits you best, and get to it. Of course, if you want to add additional essentials to your closet, we're loving this sheer longline cardigan , this bestselling cardigan and this cropped cardi !

