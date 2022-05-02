ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Colorful Cardigan Has a Version to Fit’s Everyone’s Personality

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

Confession: We don't know anyone who isn't slightly obsessed with sweaters! Yes, we typically reserve our knits for the fall and winter months — but they can seriously come in handy once spring (and even summer) rolls around! We seek out specific types of knits once temperatures heat up, and it all comes down to the design of each sweater .

That said, after years of shopping, we feel like we've pretty much seen it all. It's a bit difficult to take a sweater and put a different spin on it, so we gravitate toward bold prints. If you're looking for a piece that feels more unique, this open front cardigan from ECOWISH has an option that will suit everyone's individual style!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eRNP8_0fQXsS8P00
ECOWISH Women's Open Front Long Cardigan Amazon
Get the ECOWISH Women's Open Front Long Cardigan for $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 28, 2022, but are subject to change.

This sweater is a staple that will surely complement other items in your existing wardrobe. It's a cozy, lightweight garment which boasts an open-front design, which is ideal for balmy temperatures. This style gives you room to breathe! Though it is a knit, the material is still light enough that you won't be left sweating if the sun starts shining.

In terms of the silhouette of the sweater , you can expect a classic cardigan vibe. Once you take a look at all the options available, the fun truly begins! If you like stripes, prefer a simple shade or want to go funkier with a tie-dye or animal print, this cardigan has got you covered. See? We told you there was a pick for even the most risk-taking fashionistas!

ECOWISH Women's Open Front Long Cardigan Amazon
Get the ECOWISH Women's Open Front Long Cardigan for $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 28, 2022, but are subject to change.

With over 14,000 reviews, this sweater is a no-brainer purchase. If you're in the market to add some new knits to your wardrobe, you've met your match. Simply decide which version suits you best, and get to it. Of course, if you want to add additional essentials to your closet, we're loving this sheer longline cardigan , this bestselling cardigan and this cropped cardi !

11 Nordstrom Spring Picks That Rival Zara Style

Read article

