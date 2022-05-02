ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Aransas, TX

Barnacle-covered dolls wash up on Texas beaches

By Nexstar Media Wire, Alix Martichoux, Kelsey Thompson
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j3gQw_0fQXrFrz00

PORT ARANSAS, Texas ( KXAN ) — Their origins unknown, barnacle-covered dolls continue to appear along the Texas shores at Port Aransas, and researchers there are documenting it for all to see.

The first doll washed ashore in January 2021, dubbed by the Mission-Aransas National Estuarine Research Reserve as “the craziest beach find of all time.” And yet, the craziness has continued.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dFMUa_0fQXrFrz00
    Their origins unknown, barnacle-covered dolls continue to appear along the Texas shores at Port Aransas, and researchers there are documenting it for all to see. (Courtesy: The Mission-Aransas National Estuarine Research Reserve)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qSzZv_0fQXrFrz00
    Their origins unknown, barnacle-covered dolls continue to appear along the Texas shores at Port Aransas, and researchers there are documenting it for all to see. (Courtesy: The Mission-Aransas National Estuarine Research Reserve)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SB6Ml_0fQXrFrz00
    Their origins unknown, barnacle-covered dolls continue to appear along the Texas shores at Port Aransas, and researchers there are documenting it for all to see. (Courtesy: The Mission-Aransas National Estuarine Research Reserve)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kdFWt_0fQXrFrz00
    Their origins unknown, barnacle-covered dolls continue to appear along the Texas shores at Port Aransas, and researchers there are documenting it for all to see. (Courtesy: The Mission-Aransas National Estuarine Research Reserve)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AYlqL_0fQXrFrz00
    Their origins unknown, barnacle-covered dolls continue to appear along the Texas shores at Port Aransas, and researchers there are documenting it for all to see. (Courtesy: The Mission-Aransas National Estuarine Research Reserve)
  • Their origins unknown, barnacle-covered dolls continue to appear along the Texas shores at Port Aransas, and researchers there are documenting it for all to see. (Courtesy: The Mission-Aransas National Estuarine Research Reserve)

Researchers told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram approximately 30 dolls have been collected in over a year. The dolls arrive covered in barnacles, missing limbs and some stained green by algae.

While crews are stationed along Port Aransas specifically for research on coastal ecosystems, the dolls have added a bit of levity — and mystery — to their work, Mission-Aransas Reserve Director Jace Tunnell told the Star-Telegram.

Gilbert Gottfried and the mechanics of crafting one of the most memorable voices of all time

“Every day is something new,” he said. “Just when you think you’ve found everything that could possibly wash up on shore, something else comes up.”

Texas beaches are often scattered with seaweed and jellyfish – and litter – because of the way the currents flow in the Gulf of Mexico, explains Texas Aquatic Science . Gulf currents move toward Texas shores from both the north and south, bringing with them anything that gets dumped in the water. The trash could be coming from Mexico, any of the Gulf states, or it could have fallen off a ship out at sea.

The Mission-Aransas Reserve has been posting its beachcombing finds on its Facebook page . It’s not just creepy dolls that wash up – the group has found a message in a bottle, scientific instruments and a decoy duck in recent weeks.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Indy woman dies after off-shore plastic surgery

INDIANAPOLIS — Tammy Brewer said her daughter Shacare Terry struggled with weight her whole life. “She’s been having a hard time because she just wasn’t like a normal kid sometimes and always wanted to be better but got picked on because of her size and things like that,” said Brewer. “Being a big girl at […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Power 95.9

Alien-Looking Dangerous Creature Now Found on Texas Beaches

So, question: What feeds on Portuguese Man-O-Wars, is only about an inch long, very pretty, and can set fire to you with their sting? Answer: A little sea slug called a Blue Sea Dragon or Glaucus atlanticus, and they're hitting Texas beaches right now. Before these little creatures came along...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Port Aransas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Port Aransas, TX
Government
PennLive.com

Impaled dolphin washes up on Florida beach: report

Editor’s note: This story contains graphic images of a dolphin carcass that some readers might find disturbing. A dolphin who was still nursing young washed up dead from being impaled in the head at a Florida beach last month, according to officials. After a necropsy, the National Oceanic and...
FLORIDA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Giant lizards are invading South Georgia

Warming temperatures will have tegus on the move in southeast Georgia. Reporting sightings of tegus, alive or dead, is needed to keep the big, South American lizards from gaining a foothold in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR has been working with the public and...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gilbert Gottfried
103GBF

Dangerous Portuguese Man-of-Wars Have Been Spotted on Florida Beaches

The only thing memorable about the 1979's ill-conceived Jaws sequel is the tagline: "Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water." And it applies here. We're not that far removed from reports of a 1,600-pound great white shark swimming off the Florida Gulf Coast, and now a dangerous species of sea life is being found on Florida beaches. Trust me, you want no part of the Portuguese Man-of-War.
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Massive Pregnant Hammerhead Shark Found in a Beach

Beachgoers were taken aback when a pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on the sand as they were having fun. The shark, which weighed a massive 222.26 kgg, was discovered dead earlier this month at Pompano Beach, Florida. As construction employees using heavy equipment retrieved the 11-foot predator's body from the...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
The Independent

Texas governor’s plan to bus migrants to DC appears to backfire

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, running for re-election, has made a point in recent months of dramatising what he frames as the “crisis” at the US-Mexico border. Last year, Mr Abbott sent Texas National Guard troops to the state’s southern border in mission called Operation Lone Star, announcing that if Mr Biden refused to secure the border, Texans would do it themselves. That plan, however, has been roundly criticised by participants who say that they have faced pay delays and substandard living conditions. Earlier this month, Mr Abbott launched another plan: Texas would bus migrants who arrived in the state all...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Doll#Barnacle#Gulf States#Jellyfish
WTWO/WAWV

Update: ISP identifies deceased in US 41 car vs semi crash

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — 4th Update: According to Indiana State Police, the man who died as a result of the crash on US 41 just north of the intersection with SR 48 in Shelburn, Indiana was 29-year-old Dillion K. Killion of Terre Haute. 3rd Update: Indiana State Police have confirmed that one person has […]
SHELBURN, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
natureworldnews.com

Alligator Drinks Box of Diet Coke Cans at Florida Couple’s Home

An alligator with a thirst for sodas drank a box full of Diet Coke cans at a garage in a Florida house recently. The homeowners were initially surprised after they caught the gator gulping on the soft drinks, which were supposed to be used for an upcoming birthday celebration. Uninvited...
FLORIDA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

2 injured in 3-car crash in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A three-car crash sent two people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday. The crash occurred at the intersection of US 41 and E. Harlan Drive, near the Love’s truck stop Wednesday afternoon. According to Indiana State Police Trooper Austin Robertson, the crash began with an orange jeep traveling northbound […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy