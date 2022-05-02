ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelosi makes unannounced trip to Kyiv

By Joe Hiti Audacy
 2 days ago

With the war in Ukraine entering its third month, several foreign officials have traveled to the nation's capital in a show of support, and the latest to do so is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi made the trip to Kyiv on Saturday, which was unannounced, with her office confirming the trip in a statement on Sunday.

The statement shared that Pelosi was leading an official congressional delegation to Ukraine, which was the first of its kind since Russia began waging war on the country.

"Our Congressional Delegation had the solemn opportunity and extraordinary honor of meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other top Ukrainian officials in Kyiv," according to a statement from Pelosi's office.

Pelosi is now the most senior United States official to venture to Ukraine in a show of support. President Joe Biden visited Poland last month but did not enter Ukraine.

"We were proud to convey to him a message of unity from the Congress of the U.S. A message of appreciation from the American people for his leadership and admiration to the people of Ukraine for their courage," Pelosi said to reporters while in Poland.

Video of Pelosi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy was shared by his office on Sunday, where he thanked the U.S. for its support amidst Russian aggression.

Last week Biden made a push for $33 billion in funding that would offer Ukraine long-term help, and Pelosi's visit was an effort to show support for the country while it continued to fight.

"We are visiting you to say thank you for your fight for freedom, that we're on a frontier of freedom and that your fight is a fight for everyone," Pelosi said to the Ukrainian leader. "And so our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done."

During his meeting with Pelosi, Zelenskyy explained Ukraine's need for financial assistance.

"The signals that the United States and President Biden are giving today are very important," Zelensky said. "These are recent strong steps in defense and financial support for Ukraine, as well as decisions on Lend-Lease - we are grateful for that."

In the statement from Pelosi's office, she expressed her gratitude for the leadership Zelesnkyy has shown and their "admiration of the Ukrainian people for their courage in the fight against Russia's oppression."

Joining Pelosi on her trip was Gregory Meeks, the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, and Adam Schiff, the chairman of the Intelligence Committee.

The group of U.S. officials was on the ground in Kyiv for around 3 hours, according to reports from CNN . The politicians are now in Poland, where they are scheduled to meet with President Andrzej Duda, among others.

"America stands with Ukraine, we stand with Ukraine until victory is won, and we stand with NATO," Pelosi said.

