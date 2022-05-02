ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Florida woman gets in shootout with deputies at McDonald’s, sheriff’s office says

By Nexstar Media Wire, Nathaniel Rodriguez
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04VkNN_0fQXpIaa00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A Florida woman was arrested after she got into a shootout with deputies at a Florida McDonald’s Saturday night, the sheriff’s office said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office released a statement saying that deputies were sent to the McDonald’s in Orlando at 10:35 p.m. for an armed robbery call.

Deputies said a woman in her 30s made threats and fired a gun inside the restaurant, but the customers and employees managed to get out unharmed.

When three deputies arrived at the scene, the woman fired at them from inside the store, according to the sheriff’s office. Three deputies returned fire, but no one was hurt in the exchange.

A 30% chance of rain doesn’t mean what you think

The standoff lasted for over six hours as deputies tried to negotiate a surrender. At around 4:45 a.m. Sunday, the woman left the restaurant and was taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office has not yet named the woman.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting and said it will report its evidence to the State Attorney’s Office. The sheriff’s office said it will begin its own internal investigation afterward.

The deputies in the incident were put on paid temporary administrative leave.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Expired license plates lead to two drug arrests in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two Terre Haute women have been arrested after an expired license plate traffic stop led to police finding drugs in the vehicle. According to Indiana State Police, at approximately 9:10 p.m. Thursday, a trooper pulled a passenger vehicle over along S. 8th Street near Putnam Avenue. A K9 indicated the […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
NBC News

Fourth corrections officer in custody in beating death of Florida inmate

A fourth corrections officer charged with murder in the fatal beating of a prison inmate was arrested in Florida on Friday, authorities said. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle identified the officer as Jeremy Godbolt, 29. Godbolt and three other officers were charged with second-degree murder, conspiracy, aggravated battery on...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Mcdonald#Wfla#Mywabashvalley Com
WTGS

Police: Man who impregnated teen daughter captured in Georgia

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Fulton County deputies tracked down a Massachusetts child sex crimes suspect over the weekend. According to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, the Fall River Police Department in Massachusetts contacted FCSO's Scorpion Unit about a man accused of impregnating his 14-year-old daughter who had fled the state.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Oxygen

Sheriff's Office Releases New Mugshot Of Lori Vallow After She's Returned To Jail

A new mugshot released by Idaho authorities shows Lori Vallow after the 48-year-old was returned to jail Thursday. Lori spent 10 months in a mental health facility after a judge ruled she was unfit to stand trial for the murder of her children, but she was booked into the Madison County Jail at 1:04 a.m. Thursday morning after a judge restored the Idaho mom’s competency earlier this week, according to East Idaho News.
MADISON COUNTY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS Chicago

Brothers free after served years in prison on false drug charges linked to corrupt CPD Sgt. Ronald Watts

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A total of 44 more people now have a clean record, after Cook County prosecutors agreed to vacate more convictions connected to corrupt former Chicago Police Sgt. Ronald Watts. This brings the total number of thrown-out cases tied to Watts to 212. Two of them involve brothers form Chicago's South Side, one of whom talked with CBS 2's Marissa Perlman Friday. Tyrone and Joey Fenton were outside the George N. Leighton Criminal Court Building when found out their names were in the clear. They say they can finally start living their lives after being wrongfully convicted, and wasting years...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy