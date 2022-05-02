ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Driver claims she was ‘following her GPS’ down staircase, police say

By Dylan Abad, Nexstar Media Wire
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dm2Tj_0fQXozdk00

( WFLA ) — A 26-year-old woman who drove her SUV through a Portland, Maine, police pedestrian plaza and down a flight of stairs claimed she was “following her GPS instructions,” according to police.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s3MAR_0fQXozdk00
    (Credit: Portland Police Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FUr9S_0fQXozdk00
    (Credit: Portland Police Department)

Officers with the Portland Police Department didn’t buy the woman’s claim, stating they “felt it was her excessive blood alcohol level” that led to the unusual crash.

The Officers said the woman, who appeared to be driving in a Toyota Highlander SUV, drove through the police department garage, across a pedestrian plaza, and down the stairs.

A 30% chance of rain doesn’t mean what you think

“We are fortunate that she didn’t strike anyone and this ended with just a small amount of property damage,” the Portland Police Department said in a Facebook post. “Please don’t drink and drive.”

The woman was issued a summons for allegedly operating a vehicle while under the influence.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Police: Reports of women, girls being ‘sold’ by bus drivers are false

Immigration, caravan, Border Report, border news, migrants, immigrant, asylum, asylum-seekers, border wall, fence, barrier, unaccompanied migrant children, border, border crisis, emergency, situation, sanctuary, El Paso, McAllen, San Diego, RGV, reform, Biden, Trump, Juarez, advocates, ICE, CBP, Border Patrol, human trafficking, traffickers, human smugglers, smuggling, safety, MPP, Remain in Mexico, visa, border restrictions, border closure, cartels, cartel, maquiladoras, DACA, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, DREAMERS
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTWO/WAWV

Local man among 18 people indicted in meth investigation

INDIANAPOLIS – More than a dozen people, including a Terre Haute man, have been taken into custody as part of a federal meth trafficking investigation. The U.S. States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana announced Friday that 18 people were indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking and money laundering charges. […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, ME
Crime & Safety
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
WEHT/WTVW

“Operation Bryan” ends, 14 people get drug charges

POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) – A joint press release states that on the morning of April 14, the Posey County Drug Task Force’s “Operation Bryan” concluded with 14 drug offenders charged with committing drug dealing and other drug-related offenses in Posey County. The press release says that “Operation Bryan” was a 9-month undercover drug operation […]
POSEY COUNTY, IN
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gps#Staircase#Wfla#Nexstar Media Inc#Mywabashvalley Com
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy