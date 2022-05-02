ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Jackie Robinson All-Star game bat sells for record $1.08 million

By Nexstar Media Wire, Travis Schlepp
 2 days ago

( KTLA ) – A bat used by baseball icon Jackie Robinson in the 1949 All-Star game sold at auction for a record price of $1.08 million.

The bat was used in the 1949 All-Star game in Brooklyn in which Robinson hit a double and scored three runs. That year’s midsummer classic also marked the first time Black players were selected for an All-Star game.

No. 42 would go on to finish that season being awarded the National League’s Most Valuable Player.

Robinson kept the bat in his personal collection as a keepsake to commemorate the historic accomplishment.

The bat was purchased by Hunt Auctions at a public auction on behalf of an unnamed private client.

David Hunt, President of Hunt Auctions, said he was honored to be involved in the sale of an important piece of American sports history. Hunt said the sale of the Jackie Robinson bat is part of a growing demand and increased value for the barrier-breaking batsman’s memorabilia.

“For years we have witnessed pricing increase for items related to Robinson’s iconic career and see more room for growth as his legacy is becoming, appropriately so, more significant to each generation of fans,” Hunt said in a news release.

In 2020, Hunt Auctions was involved in the sale of a 1950 Jackie Robinson Brooklyn Dodgers home jersey for a record price of $4.2 million. Hunt Auctions said the record price for any piece of baseball memorabilia was a 1928-30 Babe Ruth New York Yankees road jersey which sold in 2019 for $5.6 million.

dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Fans Boo Joc Pederson In Return To Dodger Stadium With Giants

Los Angeles Dodgers fans gave Joc Pederson a warm welcome when he returned to Dodger Stadium last season with the Chicago Cubs. The team presented Pederson with his 2020 World Series ring, and the pregame ceremony began with a video tribute that was met by loud applause from the sold-out crowd at Dodger Stadium. Pederson embraced Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman, Cody Bellinger, Clayton Kershaw, AJ Pollock and Justin Turner.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WTWO/WAWV

2 injured in 3-car crash in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A three-car crash sent two people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday. The crash occurred at the intersection of US 41 and E. Harlan Drive, near the Love’s truck stop Wednesday afternoon. According to Indiana State Police Trooper Austin Robertson, the crash began with an orange jeep traveling northbound […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Police: Reports of women, girls being ‘sold’ by bus drivers are false

Immigration, caravan, Border Report, border news, migrants, immigrant, asylum, asylum-seekers, border wall, fence, barrier, unaccompanied migrant children, border, border crisis, emergency, situation, sanctuary, El Paso, McAllen, San Diego, RGV, reform, Biden, Trump, Juarez, advocates, ICE, CBP, Border Patrol, human trafficking, traffickers, human smugglers, smuggling, safety, MPP, Remain in Mexico, visa, border restrictions, border closure, cartels, cartel, maquiladoras, DACA, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, DREAMERS
