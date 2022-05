A body inside a barrel was found over the weekend on the the newly exposed bottom of Nevada's Lake Mead as drought depletes one of the largest U.S. reservoirs — and officials predicted the discovery could be just the first of more grim finds.“I would say there is a very good chance as the water level drops that we are going to find additional human remains," Las Vegas police Lt. Ray Spencer told KLAS-TV on Monday.The lake’s level has dropped so much that a water intake at drought-stricken Lake Mead became visible last week. The drought-starved reservoir on the...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO