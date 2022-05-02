ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

The Met Gala 2022 Theme Explained

By WLNK Staff
MIX 107.9
MIX 107.9
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yyKLm_0fQXmSmJ00

Source: Sean Zanni / Getty

The Met Gala returns today (May 2).

This year’s theme is In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.

The museum describes the theme as “a two-part exploration of fashion in the United States.

Hear curator Andrew Bolton says the theme will highlight people who have advanced the American design world.

He said, “The stories really reflect the evolution of American style, but they also explore the work of individual tailors, dress-makers, and designers.”

What would be your dream Met Gala red carpet outfit?

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by E! News (@enews)

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER .

HEAD BACK TO THE MIX1079.COM HOMEPAGE

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please open your first email from WBT.com so we can be added to your list of safe senders. Email

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

The Best Met Gala Red Carpet Looks of All Time

Click here to read the full article. Each year the Met Gala produces iconic red carpet moments, with celebrities like Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Sarah Jessica Parker, Jennifer Lopez, Madonna, Beyoncé and many others regularly taking the year’s theme head-on with their high-fashion looks. The 2022 Met Gala is taking place on Monday, returning to its traditional date on the first Monday in May after last year’s edition was moved to September and the 2020 event was canceled due to the pandemic. This year’s exhibit is the second part of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s American fashion theme, called “In America: An...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

Yes, Kim Kardashian Did In Fact Wear This Famous Marilyn Monroe Dress to the Met Gala

Kim Kardashian just walked the 2022 Met Gala red carpet alongside boyfriend Pete Davidson wearing Marilyn Monroe's famous "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" dress. The internet was convinced that Kardashian would be pulling the gown from the late Marilyn Monroe's closet to the 2022 Met Gala, and it turns out they were right! The star wore the one-of-a-kind gown to fashion's biggest night and simply accessorized the look with a pair of diamond earrings and a white stole. She even went the extra mile of dying her hair bleach blonde and told Vogue "I'm spending the whole day just dyeing my hair, 14 hours straight," in an exclusive interview.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Every Head-Turning Red Carpet Look From the 2022 Met Gala

The 2022 Met Gala made a triumphant return this year on May 2, otherwise known as the first Monday in May, which is when the annual fête traditionally takes place. As the second series in a two-part exhibition titled "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," the annual fundraising event supports the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Naturally, a star-studded crowd was in attendance, with headliners including Vanessa Hudgens, who arrived in a sheer black gown by Moschino. La La Anthony followed suit in a cutout dress by LaQuan Smith.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#Twitter
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vogue

The Best Men’s Make-Up Moments In Met Gala History

The Costume Institute’s annual Met Gala has always been a beacon of boundary-pushing style — and it extends above the neck to powerful effect. For men, make-up is increasingly becoming one of the most powerful tools for bold self-expression. Much like it has in popular culture, it’s gained momentum on the Met Gala red carpet as the years have progressed.
MAKEUP
WWD

43 Met Gala Red Carpet Looks You Forgot Happened

Click here to read the full article. Seventy-four years of the Met Gala have produced some of the most iconic red carpet fashion moments of all time. Think: Rihanna in that yellow Guo Pei dress with its endless fur-lined train back in 2015 and Lady Gaga’s four outfit changes in 2019. Some Met Gala looks, however, haven’t quite stuck in the cultural lexicon. Take for instance, Chloë Sevigny’s casual brown jacket paired with a beige midi skirt for the “In Style: Celebrating 50 Years of the Costume Institute” exhibit in 1998. Granted, Sevigny sported this look in the earlier days of the Met...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Footwear News

Lala Anthony Does Burgundy All Over in Embellished Dress & Satin Pumps at Met Gala 2022

Click here to read the full article. Lala Anthony pulled out a show-stopping outfit for the 2022 Met Gala in New York tonight. The “Power” alum is hosting the 2022 Met Gala red carpet livestream alongside Vogue’s editor-at-large Hamish Bowles and Vanessa Hudgens. The evening event will stream across Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Vogue’s digital platform tonight at 6 p.m. ET. For fashion’s biggest night, Anthony wore a deep burgundy dress. The top portion of the silky gown came up around her neck to form a choker. The bottom portion was a wrap design, which included a risky thigh-high slit. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Hollywood Reporter

How to Watch the Met Gala Livestream

Fashion’s biggest night is back on May 2, with the Met Gala returning to its traditional first Monday in May slot after two years of COVID cancellations and date changes. This year’s Met Gala theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” which piggybacks off of 2021’s “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” The annual event serves as a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.More from The Hollywood ReporterKim Kardashian Wears Marilyn Monroe's Historic Dress to the Met GalaMet Gala: All the Details on Red-Carpet Arrivals and ExhibitionThe Hollywood Film Directors Who Are Art Directing the Met Gala's...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

Will Smith receives crushing career news following Oscars slap

Will Smith is still reeling from the backlash over his headline-making Oscars moment during which he slapped Chris Rock in the face, and now he's been dealt another difficult hand. The Men in Black actor has had a number of his projects paused following the shocking incident and the comedy...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Jared Leto and His Planned Doppelgänger Will Have You Doing a Double Take at the 2022 Met Gala

Watch: Why Anne Hathaway Feels Like She Just Met the Real Jared Leto. The Jared Leto imposter count tallies up. The House of Gucci star took to the 2022 Met Gala red carpet dressed in, naturally, Gucci with the brand's creative director Alessandro Michele by his side. The two were twinning at the big event, both wearing a matching cream suit with subtle floral print and black lapel. They also carried the same maroon bag and wore the same hairstyle (beard included), topped off with a red bowtie. (See every star on the red carpet here.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
MIX 107.9

MIX 107.9

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
201K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 107.9 Charlotte’s Best Mix!

 https://mix1079.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy