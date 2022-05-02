The Met Gala 2022 Theme Explained

The Met Gala returns today (May 2).

This year’s theme is In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.

The museum describes the theme as “a two-part exploration of fashion in the United States.

Hear curator Andrew Bolton says the theme will highlight people who have advanced the American design world.

He said, “The stories really reflect the evolution of American style, but they also explore the work of individual tailors, dress-makers, and designers.”

