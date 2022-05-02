ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terry County, TX

3 children killed in Terry County crash during rain

By James Clark
 3 days ago

TERRY COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety said three children died in a Terry County crash Sunday evening southwest of Wellman.

DPS said Roland W. Mullins, 35, of Hobbs, New Mexico was driving a car along Highway 62/385 when the vehicle crossed an area of standing water. The car hydroplaned, spun and went into the center median – and then into the lanes of oncoming traffic. The car collided with an SUV driven by Sheryl Shanae Harrell, 45, of Brownfield.

An 11-year-old girl, a 9-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy lost their lives. They were all in the car, and all did use seat belts, according to DPS.

Mullins and Harrell both suffered minor injuries. DPS said it was raining and there was standing water on the road at the time of the crash, which was listed as 5:12 p.m.

Wellman is more than 50 miles southwest of Lubbock.

