ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Greyhound racing your thing? Perhaps not for long

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LhOUe_0fQXmMjB00

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Vera Rasnake laughed as she led a trio of barking, jostling dogs into the Iowa Greyhound Park, but her smile faded when she acknowledged that after 41 years of being around the sleek animals, her sport was teetering on extinction.

After the end of a truncated season in Dubuque in May, the track here will close. By the end of the year there will only be two tracks left in the country.

“It’s very hard for me to see this,” Rasnake said.

It’s been a long slide for greyhound racing, which reached its peak in the 1980s when there were more than 50 tracks across 19 states. Since then, increased concerns about how the dogs are treated along with an explosion of gambling options have nearly killed a sport that gained widespread appeal about a century ago.

A racing association found that betting on greyhounds plunged from $3.5 billion in 1991 to about $500 million in 2014. Since then, many more tracks have closed.

In some states like the dog-racing mecca of Florida in 2021, it was voter initiatives that ended the sport at the state’s dozen tracks. In others like Iowa, state officials allowed casinos to end subsidies that had kept greyhound racing alive as interest declined.

“Do I think the industry is dying? Yes,” said Gwyneth Anne Thayer, who has written a history of greyhound racing. But “it’s happening way faster than I thought it would.”

Why Dale Earnhardt Jr. is covering Talladega

The Dubuque track closure and the end of racing in West Memphis, Arkansas, this December will leave racing only in West Virginia, where tracks in Wheeling and near Charleston operate with subsidies from casino revenue.

For some animal welfare groups, the industry’s collapse is the culmination of decades of work to publicize allegations of greyhound mistreatment. The group GREY2K was formed in 2001 and Carey Theil, the organization’s executive director, said he feels a sense of accomplishment now that the sport’s end seems within reach.

“This has become one of the signature animal welfare debates of our time,” Theil said.

GREY2K, the Humane Society and other groups have long argued that greyhound racing was cruel, including its longtime practice of killing dogs that weren’t deemed top racers, using drugs to enhance their performance, confining them for long periods and subjecting animals to the risk of injury on the racetrack.

Industry supporters note there now is a huge demand to adopt retired racers and deny that the other problems are widespread. They also contend that some don’t understand the love greyhounds have for running.

On opening day at the Iowa Greyhound Park in Dubuque, spectators packed into a spacious room that overlooked the track, sipping beers and mixed drinks as they pored over racing statistics before placing bets at kiosks or with attendants. They expressed disappointment that the track would close, lamenting the loss of an entertainment option in Dubuque, a city of about 60,000 known for its stately brick buildings and church steeples built on hills overlooking the Mississippi River.

Peggy Janiszewski and her friend Robin Hannan have for years been driving about three hours from the Chicago area to Dubuque to watch the racing. They typically bet only a few dollars on each race but are more interested in watching the dogs than counting their winnings.

“They’re beautiful. Like works of art,” Janiszewski said.

Bruce Krueger said he has been making the 170-mile (274-kilometer) drive from Milwaukee to Dubuque. He doesn’t believe the dogs are mistreated.

“I know some trainers, and they treat them like kings and queens,” Krueger said.

General Manager Brian Carpenter was 16 when he started working at the track in its second year and has remained 36 seasons until this, its final year.

He recalls the excitement when the track opened in 1985, a time when Iowa was mired in farm bankruptcies and much of Dubuque was struggling. Back then, thousands of people would attend the races, with buses of gamblers arriving every weekend from Chicago and Milwaukee.

“It was an exciting time and the track offered good jobs,” he said.

Opening day this year drew at least 1,000 people but smaller crowds are typical, especially on weeknights.

The Dubuque track was helped along by city and state funding, and after Iowa and other states began allowing casinos, the Dubuque operation was expanded to include its own casino.

Praying football coach asking Supreme Court for his job back

Thayer’s book, “Going to the Dogs,” describes a sport with a colorful and often tumultuous history. From its beginning in the 1920s following the development of the mechanical lure, the industry was continually pushing to allow for legalized betting state-by-state and to attract attention, with help from Hollywood celebrities, athletes and beauty pageant competitors.

At times, the sport drew more spectators than its more prominent rival horse racing. While considered seedy by some, it was mainstream entertainment for decades, Thayer said.

“People don’t realize how normalized it was in American culture for a long time,” she said.

Greyhound racing also is held in other countries, including Australia, Great Britain, Ireland, Mexico and Vietnam, but it is facing some of the same problems apparent in the U.S.

Although greyhound racing in the U.S. will be confined only to West Virginia, that state seems intent on retaining the sport, said Steve Sarras, president of the West Virginia Kennel Owners Association. The state’s two tracks run races five days a week year-round.

Sarras said West Virginia legislators made repeated visits to his kennel and others to inspect conditions, and ultimately were confident the dogs are well treated.

“When you see it firsthand, you cannot fake how happy a dog is,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Discovery

Future Professional Racers are Go-Karting on the new discovery+ series, BABY DRIVERS

In the high-stakes world of motorsports, nothing is more intense than competitive go-karting. The parents of young racers know that if anyone can get their kid to the top, it's Troy Adams of the legendary Adams Motorsports Park, which is one of the first African American-owned tracks in the country. For Troy and his family, go-karting is more than a hobby, it’s a platform to raise up a new generation of elite athletes. This is the breeding ground for the next racing superstar. Kids as young as 7 years old are dangerously taking corners at 70mph. The kids and their families take on the extreme risk and pursue big money.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Pets & Animals
Dubuque, IA
Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Dubuque, IA
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Dubuque, IA
Pets & Animals
City
Thayer, IA
State
West Virginia State
Dubuque, IA
Sports
State
Arkansas State
Speedway Digest

HaasTooling.com Racing: Cole Custer Darlington Advance

● Cole Custer will be paying tribute to his favorite driver as a youngster when he takes to the track for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400, the featured event of this year’s Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. Custer’s No. 41 HaasTooling.com Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) this weekend will mimic the red-and-black paint scheme of the No. 0 NetZero-sponsored racecar for Haas CNC Racing that was driven by the late Jason Leffler in 10 Cup Series races in 2003, including the Southern 500 at Darlington in September of that year. Leffler went on to score the team’s first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory in the April 2004 race at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway.
DARLINGTON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
KLST/KSAN

What does the end of Roe v. Wade mean for Texas?

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a draft opinion published by Politico on Monday evening, the Supreme Court appears set to overturn the landmark 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade that has protected the federal right to an abortion. For Texas, a state that has so far maintained the most restrictive laws surrounding abortion in […]
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greyhound Racing#Kings And Queens#Bankruptcies#Ap#Talladega
KLST/KSAN

Brady shooter charged with attempted capital murder

BRADY, Texas — A man who was arrested for shooting a Brady police officer now faces attempted murder charges. According to booking documents, Dakota Allen Blake, 35, of Defiance, OH, is charged with attempted capital murder of a peace officer. The Department of Public Safety says Blake opened fire on a Brady police officer after […]
BRADY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Casinos
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Pets
Speedway Digest

Rheem Racing: Kevin Harvick Darlington Advance

● As Kevin Harvick chases a fourth NASCAR Cup Series victory at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway in Sunday’s Goodyear 400, Rheem will promote its Chasing a Cure campaign to support cancer research by adding a touch of pink to Harvick’s No. 4 Rheem Ford Mustang. On the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR, the pink-and-black design Harvick will sport at Darlington is a throwback to the liveries Harvick ran in October 2011 and October 2012 when Rheem first launched its Chasing a Cure campaign. In the 2022 edition, the primary beneficiary is St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, with the No. 4 Rheem/Chasing a Cure Ford Mustang serving as a call to action for fans to support pediatric cancer research by visiting StJude.org/Donate. Meanwhile, Rheem’s Heart of Comfort program will donate $25,000 to St. Jude.
MOTORSPORTS
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
742K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy