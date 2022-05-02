ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Odisha FC’s performance analyst highlights positives from 2021-22 ISL season

By Mudeet Arora
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The role of a performance analyst has become paramount among Indian Super League...

The Independent

Manchester United vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League result and final score after Ronaldo goal seals win

Follow live reaction as Manchester United wrapped up their home campaign with a comfortable victory and improved performance against Brentford in the Premier League at Old Trafford.Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring inside 10 minutes as he finished Anthony Elanga’s cross from the right, before Cristiano Ronaldo saw a second ruled out after Juan Mata was caught offside.Ronaldo would not be denied a second time, however, as he won and then converted a second-half penalty to double United’s lead shortly after the hour with his 18th Premier League goal of the season.Raphael Varane added a third late on as United cruised to victory and there were goodbyes for Mata and Nemanja Matic on what was their final appearances at Old Trafford.The result moves United four points clear of West Ham in the fight for seventh place, although the Hammers have three games left to play compared to United’s two.Follow all the action and updates as Manchester United face Brentford: Read More Cristiano Ronaldo leads improved Manchester United to closing home win over Brentford
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Juventus veteran and youngster amongst the best performers of Serie A round 35

On his 35th birthday, Leonardo Bonucci celebrated the occasion by scoring a decisive brace that led Juventus to victory over Venezia. While the strikers had trouble finding the back of the net, the veteran defender made up for it by nodding home an early opener. Following Mattia Aramu’s equalizer, Leo rose to the occasion yet again to secure the winner after a goalmouth scramble.
SOCCER
Soccer
World
Sports
Gerard Moreno claims Villarreal fans should be proud of Champions League run

Villarreal star believes the club’s fans can be proud despite their Champions League exit. The Yellow Submarine reached only the second ever Champions League semi final after knocking out Juventus and Bayern Munch to reach the last four. Unai Emery’s side turned in a spirited performance in their last...
SOCCER
Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver out with knee injury

Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver will be sidelined for several weeks after suffering a knee injury during Saturday’s 2-1 victory over the Houston Dynamo. The goalkeeper went down when attempting to save Sebastian Ferreira’s fifth-minute goal, after which Stuver was subbed off and replaced by Andrew Tarbell. The...
SOCCER
BBC

Guardiola on team news, match expectations and Real

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has just been speaking before the Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid on Wednesday. Kyle Walker trained with the squad today and decision on whether he can play or not will be made on matchday. John Stones is not available. On Real Madrid:...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Villarreal vs Liverpool predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of the Champions League semi-final

Villarreal must overturn a 2-0 deficit as they welcome Liverpool to Spain in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final.Unai Emery’s side produced a solid defensive showing and frustrated their hosts in the first half a week ago, but will need to play more proactively in attack if they are to end their opponents’ quadruple hopes.Both teams opted to rest some likely starters from weekend league action, with Liverpool winners against Newcastle but Villarreal knocked back by Alaves.Either Manchester City or Real Madrid awaits the winner in the final.Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.When and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Chicharito opens up on 'medium term' retirement plans

At 33 years old, Chicharito Hernandez has no plans on hanging up his boots any time soon. The LA Galaxy frontman remains a permanent starter for his side and is once again expected to be in the battle for the league's top goalscorer award at the end of the season.
SOCCER
Incredible Liverpool fight back ends Villarreal Champions League dreams

Liverpool brilliantly turned the tables in a wild Champions League second leg semi final tie, with three goals in the space of 12 minutes after an incredible first period for Villarreal. Jurgen Klopp’s side snatched away the Yellow Submarine’s dream of a first ever Champions League final appearance, as they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

