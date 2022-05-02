ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naomi Judd, Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dead at 76

By WLNK Staff
 2 days ago

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

Country music legend Naomi Judd has died.

The matriarch of the famous mother-daughter duo.

Judd’s daughters, Ashley and Wynonna released a statement saying their mother died of mental illness, she was 76.

“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness,” a statement from daughters Wynnona and Ashley said. “We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”

Together as The Judds, Naomi and Wynnona scored 14 number one hits and five Grammys.

Thoughts go out to the Judd family, friends, and fans of Naomi Judd.

Grammy Awards#The Judds
