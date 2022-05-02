ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

‘Though my heart is broken I will continue to sing.’ Wynonna Judd says at Hall of Fame ceremony

By The Associated Press, Nexstar Media Wire
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JHq3T_0fQXmGQp00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ray Charles and The Judds joined the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday in a ceremony filled with tears, music and laughter, just a day after Naomi Judd died unexpectedly .

The loss of Naomi Judd altered the normally celebratory ceremony, but the music played on, as the genre’s singers and musicians mourned the country legend while also celebrating the four inductees: The Judds, Ray Charles, Eddie Bayers and Pete Drake. Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Vince Gill and many more performed their hit songs.

Naomi and Wynonna Judd were among the most popular duos of the 1980s, scoring 14 No. 1 hits during their nearly three-decade career. On the eve of her induction, the family said in a statement to The Associated Press that Naomi Judd died at the age of 76 due to “the disease of mental illness.”

Daughters Wynonna and Ashley Judd accepted the induction amid tears, holding onto each other and reciting a Bible verse together.

“I’m sorry that she couldn’t hang on until today,” Ashley Judd said of her mother to the crowd while crying. Wynonna Judd talked about the family gathering as they said goodbye to her and she and Ashley Judd recited Psalm 23.

“Though my heart is broken I will continue to sing,” Wynonna Judd said.

JonBenet Ramsey’s dad: Child murders should be investigated as federal offenses

Fans gathered outside the museum, drawn to a white floral bouquet outside the entrance and a small framed photo of Naomi Judd below. A single rose was laid on the ground.

Charles’ induction showcased his genre-defying country releases, which demonstrated country music’s commercial appeal. The Georgia-born singer and piano player grew up listening to the Grand Ole Opry and in 1962 released “Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music,” which became one of the best selling country releases of his era.

Blinded and orphaned at a young age, Charles is best known for R&B, gospel and soul, but his decision to record country music changed the way the world thought about the genre, expanding audiences in the Civil Rights era.

Charles’ version of “I Can’t Stop Loving You,” spent five weeks on top of the Billboard 100 chart and remains one of his most popular songs. He died in 2004.

Brooks sang “Seven Spanish Angels,” one of Charles’ hits with Willie Nelson, while Bettye LaVette performed “I Can’t Stop Loving You.”

Country Music Hall of Famer Ronnie Milsap said he met Charles when he was a young singer and that others tried to imitate Charles, but no one could measure up.

“There was one of him and only one,” said Milsap. “He sang country music like it should be sung.”

Charles is only the third Black artist to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, alongside Opry pioneer DeFord Bailey and Charley Pride.

“Mr. Charles always stood his ground for what he loved,” said Valerie Ervin, president of the Ray Charles Foundation. “And country music was what he truly, truly loved.”

Combat death puts spotlight on Americans fighting in Ukraine

The Hall of Fame also inducted two recordings musicians who were elemental to so many country songs and singers: Eddie Bayers and Pete Drake.

Bayers, a drummer in Nashville for decades who worked on 300 platinum records, is a member of the Grand Ole Opry band. He regularly played on records for The Judds, Ricky Skaggs, George Strait, Alan Jacksonand Kenny Chesney. He is the first drummer to join the institution.

Drake, who died in 1988, was a pedal steel guitar player and a member of Nashville’s A-team of skilled session musicians, played on hits like “Stand By Your Man” by Tammy Wynette and “He Stopped Loving Her Today” by George Jones. He is the first pedal steel guitar player to become part of the Hall of Fame.

Drake is known for creating the talk box, a technology that allowed him to vocalize through his pedal steel guitar. It was later popularly adopted by artists like Peter Frampton and many others.

His wife, Rose, said that musicians like her husband deserved a place in musical history.

“The musicians of the ‘60s, ’70s. and ‘80s created Nashville as Music City and we can’t let that get away,” Rose Drake said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Missing teen linked to a San Angelo man

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Comanche Police Department needs your help in locating 15-year-old Regan Rivera who went missing from her home in Comanche on April 18th at around 5:30 PM. She was last seen in her garage wearing jean shorts. The type of shirt is unknown. Regan is described to be 5 feet 6 […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricky Skaggs
Person
Vince Gill
Person
George Jones
Person
Peter Frampton
Person
Ray Charles
Person
Pete Drake
Person
Wynonna Judd
Person
Trisha Yearwood
Person
Naomi Judd
Person
Willie Nelson
Person
Tammy Wynette
Person
Garth Brooks
Person
Ashley Judd
Person
Eddie Bayers
Person
Deford Bailey
Person
Jonbenet Ramsey
Daily Mail

Carrie Underwood delivers heartfelt tribute to Naomi Judd during concert performance hours after her passing: 'Country music lost a true legend... sing with the angels, Naomi'

Carrie Underwood is among the country music fans paying tribute to Naomi Judd following her sudden death at the age of 76 on Saturday, April 30. During her concert at the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California, just hours after the tragic news of Judd's passing broke, Underwood asked fans to honor loved ones who they've lost along the path of life, People reported.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Hall#Hall Of Fame#Ap#The Associated Press
The Boot

Looks Could Kill on the 2022 CMT Music Awards Red Carpet [Pictures]

Country music's biggest stars and hottest newcomers brought their best fashion to the CMT Music Awards red carpet on Monday night (April 11). Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, the Judds and more chose vibrant colors as they strutted solo or with a significant other. Miranda Lambert brought husband Brendan...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

George Strait & Birthday Boy Willie Nelson to Share Stage for 2nd Time Ever Thanks to Matthew McConaughey

There’s a lot to unpack in this title. Let’s get started. George Strait has been tapped for the grand opening of the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on April 29. The King of Country will officially dedicate the new 15,000-seat venue with a concert dubbed “Strait from Moody Center.” And George is bringing along a couple of Texas-sized compadres: Willie Nelson, who will be celebrating his 89th birthday, and Randy Rogers.
AUSTIN, TX
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Who Voiced Aunt Bee in ‘Return to Mayberry’?

When The Andy Griffith Show released Return to Mayberry, Aunt Bee actress Frances Bavier had retired from acting. So another classic TV star had to stand in her place. The made-for-TV movie, which was released in 1986, shows Andy Taylor returning to his small utopian town (as the name suggests) to visit his now-grown son, Opie, who is expecting a child of his own. While Andy is there, he helps his old friend Barney Fife campaign to be the new sheriff of Mayberry.
CELEBRITIES
The Boot

‘American Idol': Noah Thompson Makes a Last-Minute Decision, Lands on ‘Stand by Me’ [Watch]

Noah Thompson will compete in the Top 11 on Season 20 of American Idol after his latest performance on the program, which aired on Sunday night (April 24). Thompson, 20, initially auditioned for the popular reality TV series because he “wants a better life for his son, Walker.” After revealing Chris Stapleton’s “Nobody to Blame” as his song choice, the former construction worker from Kentucky was given the task of selecting a different tune.
TV SHOWS
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
742K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy