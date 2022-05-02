Predicting Auburn's offensive line entering the 2022 season
Auburn's offense line appears to be ready to improve on last year's performance.
Auburn took a huge step towards finding their starting five offensive linemen this spring. Several key returners missed some of, if not all, of spring practice. The positive spin on known starters missing time is that the coaching staff was able to give more reps to some more unknown players in an effort to find out who could be starting upfront for the 2022 Auburn Tigers.
In the fall, Auburn will have 15 offensive linemen on scholarship. Of these 15, four will be super seniors. Nick Brahms, Brandon Council, Austin Troxell, and Alec Jackson all decided to use their extra covid year and stay at Auburn.
Four will be seniors. Kilian Zierer, Brenden Coffey, Kameron Stutts, and Jalil Irvin are all fighting for playing time this offseason.
2022 juniors include Keiondre Jones, Tate Johnson, and Jeremiah Wright.
Avery Jernigan is the lone sophomore on the Auburn roster and there will be three freshmen Colby Smith, Garner Langlo, and E.J. Harris.
Let's look at who are the favorites to start baring that a transfer does not come in and shake things up.
The Tigers will tout one of the most experienced offensive lines in the convergence due to the return of several players for their super senior seasons.
