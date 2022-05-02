ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

Three occupants escape, one injured in house fire on Elm Street. Two dogs die in blaze

By Jay Redfern, Galesburg Register-Mail
 2 days ago
GALESBURG — Three occupants were able to escape, but two dogs were killed in an early morning house fire Saturday at 99 Elm St., located on the eastern edge of the city.

The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 5:13 a.m. Saturday. According to a news release from Chief Randy Hovind, the response included all three stations and the 11 personnel on duty.

Before fire crews arrived, three occupants were able to self rescue through the front of the residence. One resident, according to Hovind, stated that she smelled something burning and encountered fire while exiting the bedroom. They were able to rescue one of three dogs inside the residence.

Upon arrival, units encountered heavy smoke and fire. Battalion Chief Donald Brackett established command and the Brooks Street Station crew used an attack line to attack the largest portion of the fire to the rear of the structure. Crews were on scene for several hours putting the rest of the fire out.

An emergency callback was initiated to provide emergency coverage for the city. A male occupant was transported to OSF Medical Center with minor injuries by Galesburg Hospital Ambulance Service.

The two deceased dogs were recovered by Galesburg Fire Department personnel and released to the Knox County Animal Control.

The occupants were given temporary lodging by 1-800 Board Up. The Red Cross and Salvation Army were also notified. The house and contents are a total loss with damage estimated at $25,000.

Galesburg Fire Department Investigators stated the fire is still under investigation.

