Harlingen, TX

Free Whataburger breakfast for teachers

By Paola Cepeda
 2 days ago

HARLINGEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Whataburger is offering a free treat for teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week.

From May 2 to May 6, the fast-food chain will give teachers free breakfast .

McDonald’s celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week

The breakfast deal will be available from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. Teachers must present their school ID.

Whataburger also announced that 30 teachers were nominated to win $1,000 for their school. Those winners will be announced soon.

Harmony Schools to give $500 stipend to every teacher

In addition to the free breakfast, teachers can also get a 25% discount on retail items by using the code WHATATEACHERS22.

SAN ANGELO, TX
