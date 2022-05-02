ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb, IL

McClure named Senior of the Month for April

By Courtesy of Alisha Teslicka
McDonough County Voice
McDonough County Voice
 2 days ago
MACOMB – Lauren McClure, the daughter of Matt & Jamie McClure, has been named the MidAmerica National Bank Senior of the Month for April 2022.

Lauren is very involved at school as a member of the National Honor Society, The Macomb Youth Leadership Organization, Volleyball & Softball.

She has achieved high honor roll at the top 10 percent of her senior class and is a 2022-2023 Illinois State Scholar.

Community involvement is also very important to Lauren, as she does volunteer work for Flags of Love, is a member of the Salvation Army Lifting Team and shadows at Bushnell Veterinary Service.

She worked at The full Scoop, in the past, and is currently working at Larry A’s Pizza and McClure Small Animal House call Service.

Lauren enjoys hiking, weightlifting, reading, and cooking.

Lauren plans to attend either Purdue University or the University of Missouri where she will dual major in Biology and Animal Science with a pre-veterinary track.

McDonough County Voice

McDonough County Voice

