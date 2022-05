Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart was impacted by a pair of injuries Sunday during Game 1 against the Milwaukee Bucks, but one of the two seems more serious than the other. Smart suffered both shoulder and quad injuries during the first half of Boston’s 101-89 loss to Milwaukee, returning to play after both circumstances. Celtics head coach Ime Udoka shared immediately after the loss that the guard’s quad injury was bothering him more.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO