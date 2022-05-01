ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, AL

Sheriff confirms, Matthew Garren killed brother, father

By Nick Kremer
WAFF
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office detained a man that was suspected of a double homicide that occurred in Pisgah Saturday afternoon....

www.waff.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

