Concert week is returning to Metro Detroit in May, and music lovers will be able to snag tickets for a reasonable price. Starting at 10 a.m. on May 4, tickets to over 70 Metro Detroit shows hosted by Live Nation and 313 Presents will go on sale for $25. The shows are being held at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Pine Knob Music Theatre, Little Caesars Arena and Fox Theatre.

DETROIT, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO