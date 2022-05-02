ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Caught on camera: Damaging tornado rips through central Kansas

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCleanup is underway after a devastating EF-3 tornado tore...

WREG

‘I’m in a tornado!’: Arkansas farmer catches viral video of storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An Arkansas farmer’s video of a damaging storm rolling into the area Saturday night has gone viral, not just because of the images, but his reaction. The 14 seconds of heart-pounding video captured the moments and urgency of Casey Skarda, briefly trapped in his truck, spotting a possible tornado. “Oh my God, I’m […]
AccuWeather

Is 'Tornado Alley' shifting east?

Where is 'tornado alley?' It may be time to update the original definition of the area that gets frequent tornadoes, which was created before the turn of the century. On average, 1,200 tornadoes hit the United States each year, according to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), and while twisters can happen at any time and in any state, the prevailing wisdom has held that most of the large twisters occur in Tornado Alley, an expansive area within the central U.S. designated by meteorologists in the mid-20th century. That definition may be changing.
KAKE TV

Tuesday marks 31 years since devastating F-5 'Andover Tornado'

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Today marks 31 years since of one of Kansas' most devastating tornadoes. Known as the Andover Tornado, the F-5 caused damage across Harper, Sedgwick and Butler Counties on April 26, 1991. That twister claimed 17 lives -- most of them taken from the Golden Spur mobile home park.
KSN News

Photos: Storms and tornados hit Kansas

KANSAS (KSNW) – Severe storms hit Kansas beginning Thursday night and continue to damage the state. Many areas saw hail and damaging winds, some saw damaging tornados. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has even issued a State of Emergency Disaster Declaration for the state just before 9 p.m., activating the disaster response and recovery portions of […]
KSN News

Aerial video of Andover tornado damage

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN News received videos showing the Andover tornado damage from the air. Authorities say more than 1,000 buildings were affected when a strong twister swept through Andover on Friday evening. In the daylight Saturday, emergency crews found a more widespread path of destruction than was earlier estimated. There were no fatalities […]
KSN News

City of Andover provides tornado impact update

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Andover released an update Sunday morning regarding the impact of the Friday evening tornado that struck the town. The city reports that crews have completed their final rounds of damage assessment and are still working to determine the exact number of houses that were destroyed. The National Weather […]
KSNT News

Video: Early morning fire rips through Topeka building

CORRECTION: KSNT incorrectly identified the building involved in an early morning fire as US Foods; the building belongs to Industrial Maintenance, Inc. of Topeka. (Video by Brock Safarick) TOPEKA (KSNT) – Multiple agencies responded Wednesday morning to a fire at Industrial Maintenance, Inc. in Topeka. Industrial Maintenance, Inc. is a family-owned millwright and fabrication business, […]
KOLR10 News

BREAKING: Truck driver rescued from high water

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The driver of a semi is rescued from the cab of his truck, after driving into high water. Around midnight Thursday (5/5) the Carl Junction Fire Department was dispatched to rescue the single occupant of a semi-truck, after the driver found himself in more than two feet of water that flowed […]
KOLR10 News

Flooding across the Ozarks: Photo gallery

Widespread flooding closed roads and stranded drivers Thursday. Here are some videos and images from viewers. Flooding at Wilson’s Creek near Rutledge Wilson Park. Courtesy Josh Campbell of Springfield. Honey Creek south of Highway FF has flooded Lawerence 1180, according to the Aurora Rural Fire Protection District. Flooding in Stone County, Missouri, Silver Lake Branch […]
WYFF4.com

Tornado outbreaks in South Carolina

Severe weather outbreaks, including tornadoes, are becoming more and more common in the Upstate and western North Carolina. Chief Meteorologist Chris Justus reviews recent tornado outbreaks.
KAKE TV

Mobile home park in Wichita has significant damage from tornado

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - While the city of Andover continues to rebuild from Friday's tornado, places in Sedgwick County are also working to clean up the damage. One of those spots is the East Side Mobile Home Park in Wichita. Terry Herl is the property owner and said everything happened...
