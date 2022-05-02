ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

You’ll Actually Like Running Into These Potholes in Minnesota

By Curt St. John
 2 days ago
Ordinarily, running into a pothole is something we try to avoid here in Minnesota, right? But these potholes are some you'll actually want to run into. Potholes on area roads highways are a rite of Spring in the North Star State, and while they're just a fact of life we deal...

103.9 The Doc

One of the Most Endangered Rivers in U.S. is Right Here in Minnesota

Minnesota may be known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but it's one of our rivers that has just been named one of the most endangered in the country. Here in the North Star State, we're proud of our access to clean, clear water, right? Whether it's the water we use for drinking, bathing or cooking, or recreation when we head out on one of our 10,000 lakes (which is actually closer to 11,840 lakes), we have some of the best access to water anywhere it would seem.
MINNESOTA STATE
Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Rochester, MN
Traffic
KAAL-TV

Minnesota appeals court: Trump flag is free speech and can fly

BUFFALO, Minn. - A Minnesota appeals court has sided with a Wright County man who was fined for flying a huge Donald Trump flag on top of a crane. The court found the Buffalo City Council denied Jay Johnson’s free speech rights when it decided the 30- by 50-foot flag violated the local sign ordinance because of its size and lack of a permit. The flag is attached to the top of a crane at Johnson’s construction business in Buffalo. The city initially fined Johnson $600 for the Trump flag which read “TRUMP 2020 Keep America Great.”
BUFFALO, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Largest Indoor Waterpark in America Opening in Minnesota Soon?

Construction on the largest indoor waterpark in America could start this summer in Minnesota and be ready for a 2024 opening. The proposed 320,000 square-foot waterpark, called Mystery Cove, would be built next to the Mall of America by the Triple Five Group, owners of the mall, and would include water slides, beaches, food hall, and there are plans for an attached hotel. Construction could start this summer and the waterpark could be open by 2024.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

EagleCam Chick Dies After Being Pushed Out Of Nest By Sibling

Originally published on April 30. Video is from an April 1 web extra. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources say that one of the chicks in the popular EagleCam nest died Saturday after being pushed out of the nest by its older sibling. In a statement, the DNR says that the incident happened around 1 p.m. and that the chick fell roughly 75 feet. Officials found the young eagle on its head but alive. They brought it to The Raptor Center in Falcon Heights for emergency treatment. During an exam, veterinarians noted that blood was coming from the bird’s nares, or nostrils, and that it likely suffered internal trauma. Later, the doctors determined that the chick had suffered a wing fracture, one that could not be treated with surgery nor left alone, as it could heal in a way as to cause chronic pain. Due to the dire prognosis, the bird was euthanized, officials say. The other chick remains alive in the nest. The DNR’s EagleCam is a livestream focused on an eagle nest in the Twin Cities. The exact location of the nest is kept secret.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Victims of 'boating tragedy' on Big Marine Lake in Minnesota identified

Two men who died after being thrown from a boat on Big Marine Lake on Friday night have been identified by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office. The bodies of Richard T. Gannon, 45, of Centerville, and 55-year-old Tony R. Boyce, of Hugo, were recovered from the lake in rural Scandia over the weekend, with one body found Friday night and the other Saturday afternoon.
HUGO, MN
KIMT

No Mow May initiative aims to help Minnesota's bee population recover

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Before you reach for your lawnmower this month, the city of Rochester is asking community members to put a pause on cutting their grass. As part of the No Mow May initiative the Parks and Recreation department says you could help protect Minnesota's bee population. The pollinators...
ROCHESTER, MN
103.9 The Doc

How to Get Rid of Those Annoying Boxelder Bugs in Minnesota Right Now

Even though it's not usually common, boxelder bugs have invaded Minnesota this spring. Here's how to keep them from bugging you too much this season. If your house is like ours in northwest Rochester, it's been inundated by a barrage of those black and red flying bugs, especially on warmer days. Even though they're not usually a problem this time of year, boxelder bugs (Boisea trivittatus, if you're being all scientific) are back and have shown up across much of Minnesota this spring.
ROCHESTER, MN
103.9 The Doc

Four People Injured in Highway 52 Crash in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Four people were injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Highway 52 in Rochester Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that a car was entering southbound Highway 52 from 37th Street when it hit the center median around 10:45 p.m. The driver of the car,...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Law enforcement looking for a missing woman in southern Minnesota

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. – A search is underway for a missing woman in southern Minnesota. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says Nyawuor James Chuol, 30, was last seen by her family on April 25 in Mankato. An investigation by the Mankato Department of Public Safety found Chuol was then seen at the Casey’s gas station in Eagle Lake around 8:45 pm on April 25.
EAGLE LAKE, MN
103.9 The Doc

Is That Broken Glass on the Lake Superior Shore?

Leave it to Mother Nature to provide another unusual display as winter turns to spring on Lake Superior!. We've been dealing with an unusually cold, blustery and wet spring here in Minnesota, Wisconsin and other parts of the upper Midwest. In fact, here in Rochester and southeast Minnesota, our average temperature in April is 5 degrees below usual, we've only had three clear days so far this month, and we've had 11 days when the wind has gusted between 40 and 50 miles an hour.
ROCHESTER, MN
