As expected, the Eagles dominated the conversation on NFL Draft weekend. It's just what they do. Howie Roseman entered armed with multiple first round picks in this year's draft and the next one, and he emerged with a bona fide No. 1 wide receiver in A.J. Brown, a potential gamebreaker in Jordan Davis, his center of the future in Cam Jurgens, and first-round talent in the third round in LB Nakobe Dean.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO