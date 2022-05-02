ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autism

What Is Stereotypic Movement Disorder?

By Sanjana Gupta
verywellmind.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStereotypic movement disorder, also known as motor stereotypies, is a condition characterized by repetitive, rhythmic, involuntary movements, such as head banging, hand waving, or body rocking. While the movements, known as stereotypies, don’t seem to have a specific purpose, they occur in predictable patterns and parts of the body....

www.verywellmind.com

Comments / 1

Related
Well+Good

Here’s Why Waking Up To Pee at Night Is a Health Risk—Especially for People Over 65

Occasionally waking up to pee isn't much of a concern. It could mean that you drank a lot of fluids close to your bedtime, or your body is processing alcohol after a night out, and you have more fluids to expel. However, a bladder condition called nocturia involves frequently waking up to pee throughout the night. Nocturia can be caused by factors like drinking a lot of fluids, diuretic medications, heart failure, or under-treated type 2 diabetes. Waking up to pee at night can seem like this pesky annoyance, but one seemingly simple reason experts recommend getting your nocturia under control? Waking to use the bathroom increases your risk of falling, and taking a tumble can have some severe health consequences, especially if you're over the age of 65, says Sean Ormond, MD, a dual board-certified in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Management.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tic Disorder#Behavior Therapy
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Autism
LIVESTRONG.com

Want to Age Well? Eat This One Fruit Every Day

They say an apple a day keeps the doctor away, but what about an avocado? Turns out, incorporating this fantastic fruit (yes, avocado is technically a fruit) into your daily diet can support your health today, tomorrow and in the long term. Here, Phyllis Famularo, DCN, RD, CSG, a dietitian...
NUTRITION
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Solve the Mystery of Why Humans Die Around 80

We are destined through our creation to die at 80PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay. On average, most humans around the world and throughout history who died from natural causes, have passed away around the age of 80 years old. Humanity has been wondering for years why does death usually come around this age for humans, and why do other animals and creatures have a much shorter or in some cases longer life span?
WebMD

When Pot Is Legal, Prescriptions for Pain, Depression, Anxiety and Sleep Drop

WEDNESDAY, April 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- When people have legal access to marijuana, they're less likely to take certain prescription drugs, new research suggests. U.S. states where recreational marijuana is legal have seen large drops in the use of prescription drugs for pain, depression, anxiety, sleep, psychosis and seizures, the researchers found.
PHARMACEUTICALS
shefinds

Everyone Over 50 Should Be Taking These Supplements, According To Doctors

Making sure you follow a diet that ensures you’re getting the nutrients you need can be overwhelming. With as busy as life gets, preparing healthy meals may not be your top priority. However, eating a nutrient dense diet is essential for feeling your best, especially as you age, and it doesn’t have to be cost effective or time consuming! Supplementation is one extremely helpful resource in bridging the gap between what you have and what you need, but with as many vitamins as there are on the market, it can feel impossible to choose what is high quality and right for you. We asked Nature Made Wellness Ambassador Dr. Kameelah Phillips, OB/GYN, what supplements she recommends for supporting your overall wellness, specifically as you age.
NUTRITION
womenworking.com

Signs and Symptoms of Vascular Dementia Everyone Should Know

Vascular dementia affects the brain’s planning, judgment, memory, reasoning and thought processes. This type of dementia is caused by brain damage from impaired blood flow. Vascular dementia can develop after a stroke, blocking blood flow to the brain. It can also result from other conditions that damage blood vessels, reduce circulation or deprive your brain of proper oxygen and nutrients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
shefinds

4 Fresh Fruits Doctors Swear By To Stop Inflammation

From arthritis to cancer to diabetes, chronic inflammation can have some serious consequences on your overall health. That’s why it’s important to make sure you’re doing everything you can to take care of your body and fight inflammation and its effects as much as possible—and that includes keeping your diet in check!
NUTRITION

Comments / 0

Community Policy